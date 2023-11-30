MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Notice is hereby given that the Superior Court of Quebec issued a Claims Process Order on October 27, 2023, pursuant to which the Court ordered the Receiver to notify potential investors in the aforementioned cases and to implement a Claims Process.

The Receiver has prepared a Claims Register detailing all Claims by Investors according to the records and information available to him.

An Investor who wishes to dispute the amounts set forth in the Claims Register must file a Notice of Dispute with the Receiver no later than January 31, 2024, the Claim Confirmation Deadline. The Notice of Dispute form is available on the Interim Receiver's website. Anyone unable to download the form may contact the Receiver by e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at 1 855 887-0303.

Unless formally contested, the amounts set forth in the Claims Register will be deemed to be Claims for the purposes of any Plan of Liquidation and Distribution to be filed by the Receiver.

An Investor who is not the subject of a Determined Claim or who has not given the Receiver notice of a Contestation will forever be barred from asserting a Claim and from receiving a distribution under any Plan approved by the Court as part of the Receiver's proceedings.

The making of a Determined Claim does not in and of itself confer a valid and enforceable Claim and does not guarantee that such claim will entitle the claimant to the payment of any sum under the distribution plan to be approved by the Court.

Unless otherwise indicated, all capitalized terms shall have the meaning given to them in the Claim Process Order.

Should you require further information on this subject, please do not hesitate to contact the Receiver by e-mail at [email protected].

The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

