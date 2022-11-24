A path to shared management with the Mi'kmaq to protect the environment and connect Canadians to nature in Cape Breton

INGONISH, NS, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - National parks are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature. Parks Canada is a recognized leader in conservation and takes action to protect national parks and national marine conservation areas and contribute to the recovery of species at risk.

The management plan for Cape Breton Highlands National Park was recently tabled in Parliament. Reviewed every 10 years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The updated plan for Cape Breton Highlands National Park outlines the following key strategies:

A Path to Shared Management with the Mi'kmaq

Shared Conservation in the Context of Change

A Destination Inspired by Community, Nature, and Culture

Optimizing Operations to Connect Canadians with Cape Breton Highlands National Park

The management plan for Cape Breton Highlands National Park was based on input from the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia, Les Amis du Plein Air, la Société Saint-Pierre, other partners and stakeholders, local residents as well as visitors past and present. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of natural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover our environment in new and innovative ways.

The Cape Breton Highlands National Park Management Plan is available for viewing on the Parks Canada website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/ns/cbreton/info/plan .

Quotes

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Cape Breton Highlands National Park, which will help shape the future of this treasured place. As the Member of Parliament for Sydney-Victoria, I applaud this collaborative effort."

Jaime Battiste,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney-Victoria

"Cape Breton Highlands National Park, in collaboration with partners, protects and restores our natural history; enables people to discover and connect with nature; and helps sustain the economic value of these places for local and regional communities. Thank you to all who have contributed to the management planning process, which continues to help protect our shared national heritage and to ensure it will be enjoyed for generations to come."

Mike Kelloway,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso

Quick Facts

Established in 1936, Cape Breton Highlands National Park was the first national park in Atlantic Canada , and the largest national park in the Maritimes.

was the first national park in , and the largest national park in the Maritimes. Cape Breton Highlands National Park protects a representative example of the Maritime Acadian Highlands Natural Region, its rugged coastlines, Acadian and boreal forests, and several rare or endangered species.

protects a representative example of the Maritime Acadian Highlands Natural Region, its rugged coastlines, Acadian and boreal forests, and several rare or endangered species. Cape Breton Highlands National Park welcomes approximately 300,000 visitors per year, with one-third of those visitors coming from outside of Canada . Of the Canadian visitors, two-thirds visit from outside of the Atlantic region. The park is an important tourism icon and economic driver in a largely rural, resource-dependent economy.

welcomes approximately 300,000 visitors per year, with one-third of those visitors coming from outside of . Of the Canadian visitors, two-thirds visit from outside of the Atlantic region. The park is an important tourism icon and economic driver in a largely rural, resource-dependent economy. The Government of Canada celebrates families with free admission to all Parks Canada administered places for youth 17 and under. Heritage places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about the environment and history.

