TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that Canso Fund Management Ltd (Canso) and Lysander Funds Limited (Lysander) have renewed their use of CIBC Mellon's custody services. In addition to custody, CIBC Mellon also provides fund administration to a select number of Canso and Lysander funds.

CIBC Mellon has provided custody services for Canso's pooled funds since the firm was founded in 1997. The relationship has since extended to Lysander Funds, including closed-end and exchange traded funds (ETF) servicing to Canso Credit Income Fund and Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF.

"We continue to be entrusted with a growing number of fund investors' savings which we carefully manage through economic and financial cycles. We are grateful for CIBC Mellon's operational efficiency and resilience, especially through the pandemic market volatility," said Raj Vijh, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "CIBC Mellon's client-service culture and ability to address portfolio trading and settlement challenges in an resourceful manner gives them an unparalleled edge in the market."

"We are pleased to support Canso and Lysander as they work to advance the long term success of their investors," said Ash Tahbazian, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Leading managers like Lysander and Canso continue to face the rising demands and market challenges, and we are proud to continue to earn their trust as their investment operations provider."

About Canso

Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. is a privately held portfolio manager founded in 1997. Its business is the fundamental valuation of financial securities and the management of investment portfolios. Canso employs a deep value strategy focused on bottom-up security selection.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the funds in these documents.

About Lysander

Lysander is a Canadian, employee-owned investment fund manager who partners with experienced and independent portfolio managers to provide specialized strategies that help investors reach their long-term financial goals.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at September 30, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.5 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2021 had US$45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies. www.cibcmellon.com

