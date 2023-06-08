CANOPY GROWTH LAUNCHES EXPANDED PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FOR THE QUEBEC MARKET

An exclusive collaboration between Vert Collab and innovative Quebec-based cultivator, VASCO Cannabis Inc. will deliver a new premium flower SKU, in addition to the introduction of Maitri – Canopy's second Quebec-focused brand

SMITHS FALLS, ON, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company, today announced the expansion of the Company's commitment to delivering high quality Quebec sourced cannabis for consumers across la belle province.

Through a partnership with VASCO Cannabis Inc. – a Quebec-based cannabis cultivator, the Company will produce and supply craft cannabis for distribution under the Vert Collab brand which, at launch, will include one new strain for the Quebec market. Canopy is also introducing Maitri, the Company's second Quebec-focused brand that will offer locally sourced flower for the province.

"This is just the beginning of our reinvigorated strategy to deliver quality, Quebec-cultivated products for our consumers across the province," said Dave Paterson, President, Canopy Growth Canada. "By partnering with VASCO – a Quebec producer renowned for their innovative grow techniques, as well as introducing a second dedicated Quebec brand in Maitri to offer high quality flower, we're excited to increase our portfolio within the province. We are looking forward to announcing additional products and collaborations over the coming months."

Vert and VASCO Collaboration

Founded in 2017 in the region of Bas-Saint-Laurent by brothers Marc and Phil Pelletier, VASCO is dedicated to producing exceptional hand trimmed, hang dried, and cured flower products. Through this new collaboration between VASCO and Vert, Canopy's first Quebec-exclusive cannabis brand, the Company is introducing its first new flower strain Vanilla Gelato – available in a 3.5g format for the discerning Quebec consumer.

"At VASCO our relentless passion has fueled our motivation to cultivate and refine premium indoor flower ensuring we deliver quality and consistency for those seeking a genuine cannabis experience. By partnering with Canopy Growth, we are able to take VASCO to the next level and expand our reach and offerings," said Marc and Phil Pelletier, co-founders, VASCO. "Canopy Growth's Vert is a trusted Quebec brand and with VASCO's technology and growing environment, we believe that together we can bring Quebec cannabis enthusiasts product offerings that are truly special and unique."

The introduction of Maitri - Canopy's second Quebec focused flower brand

Historically known as a premium accessory brand, Maitri will now offer cannabis flower products that are both produced and grown in Quebec. The first Maitri flower strain to launch in the market is the indica-leaning Purple Mint Cake, available in a 3.5g format.

With more offerings to follow in the coming months, Maitri's Purple Mint Cake will be available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis e-commerce channels and retail locations across the province.

For more information on product availability of these new Quebec focused offerings, please visit the Société Québécoise du cannabis (SQDC).

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") is a leading North American cannabis and CPG company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

