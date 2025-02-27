Canopy Growth Announces Entry of Tweed Brand to German Medical Cannabis Market

Four new Tweed strains available through an agreement with Portugal-based Gro-Vida

Tweed Glitter Bomb strain launched in December 2024 through an agreement with German-based Cansativa

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, has officially launched its Tweed brand in the German medical cannabis market, including the availability of four new Tweed strains grown in the EU through an agreement with Gro-Vida S.A (Gro-Vida), a Portuguese medical cannabis cultivator.

Born in Canada more than a decade ago, Tweed has a proud history in both adult-use and medical markets globally. This expanded launch of the brand in Germany will provide medical patients access to Jack Herer, a new sativa-dominant strain; Balanced Caramel and Wappa, two indica-prominent strains; and Gelato 33, a balanced hybrid strain – helping meet the growing demand from patients for higher-THC genetics.1

"As a leader in medical cannabis, Canopy Growth is expanding its German product lineup with the launch of the Tweed brand as well as new genetics to meet the growing needs of patients and healthcare practitioners," said Luc Mongeau, CEO, Canopy Growth. "Through strategic agreements with EU-based cultivators and continued supply from our EU-GMP facility in Canada, Canopy Growth is focused on delivering a consistent, reliable flower supply enabling healthcare practitioners to confidently prescribe Tweed for patients across Germany."

This builds on Tweed's initial introduction of Glitter Bomb, an indica dominant high THC strain to the German medical market earlier in December 2024 through an agreement with Cansativa GmbH (Cansativa), a vertically integrated German cannabis cultivator and distributor.

For more information, visit www.canopymedical.de

1 Source: Insight Health, 'Higher THC Strains Driving Growth', L12M Period Ending December 2024.

