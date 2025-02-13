Canopy Growth Expands Deep Space Propulsion Beverage Lineup with Two New Flavours: Rocket Root Beer and Charged Cream Soda

Each 355ml can of Deep Space Propulsion Rocket Root Beer and Charged Cream Soda is crafted with natural flavours and features a unique formulation of 10mg of THC, 10mg of CBG, and less than 30mg of naturally occurring caffeine. Rocket Root Beer offers a deep, rich flavour with a satisfying bite, while Charged Cream Soda delivers a smooth, bright vanilla cream experience - both designed to elevate the beverage experience with a premium, full-flavour profile.

"With the launch of Rocket Root Beer and Charged Cream Soda, we continue to push the boundaries of flavour innovation while delivering the bold taste and balanced effects consumers expect from Deep Space," said Dave Paterson, President, Canada, Canopy Growth. "This home-grown brand showcases Canadian ingenuity in the cannabis beverage space, offering a truly one-of-a-kind range of elevated drinks for those seeking a distinct and premium experience. We're excited to introduce these new additions and further strengthen our leadership in this category."

Deep Space Propulsion Rocket Root Beer and Charged Cream Soda are now available at licensed in-store and online cannabis retailers in select regions across Canada, including the Spectrum Therapeutics online store for licensed medical consumers.

For more information, visit www.deepspace.com

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a world leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Germany, Poland, and Australia.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Brands, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.

At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

