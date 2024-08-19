IQALUIT, NT, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - For the past 15 years, the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) has worked in the three territories to support a sustainable, diversified and innovative economy in collaboration with Northerners, Indigenous Peoples, businesses, organizations, other federal departments and other levels of government.

On August 18, 2009, CanNor was created with its head office in Iqaluit, Nunavut and regional offices in Yellowknife, NWT and Whitehorse, Yukon.

CanNor has expanded its responsibilities since its creation. Since 2010 the Agency has housed the Northern Projects Management Office (NPMO), which helps guide and convene federal departments, businesses and other levels of government to promote responsible and sustainable infrastructure and resource development in the North. And since 2016, CanNor has supported the Government of Canada's obligations for Inuit employment under the Nunavut Agreement through Pilimmaksaivik – the Federal Centre of Excellence for Inuit Employment in Nunavut.

As CanNor looks ahead to the future, the Agency's mission continues to be about building strong territorial economies that leave no one behind, expanding the reach of northern businesses to southern markets and abroad, increasing the prosperity of the North and the Arctic, and contributing to Canada's success as a whole.

Quotes

"I'm immensely proud to be the Minister responsible for CanNor, and I'm even prouder of the work CanNor has done since its creation. Over the past 15 years CanNor has helped unlock business potential and develop new and existing economic sectors across Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon. CanNor and its partners will continue this important work to support vibrant and thriving communities across the territories over the next 15 years and beyond."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister of PrairiesCan and CanNor

"CanNor plays a crucial role in driving economic development across Northern Canada by supporting infrastructure projects, fostering economic diversification, and enhancing community resilience. The Agency's investments and initiatives promote sustainable growth and improve the quality of life for Northerners. Congratulations on celebrating 15 years in operation."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Congratulations to CanNor on its first 15 years of success in the North. Every day, I see the results of CanNor's work on the ground. Through the expansion of local organizations and businesses, innovative projects and a diversified economy CanNor's impact is consistent and strong. I look forward to seeing the impact of this Agency's work and the benefits it brings to Northerners for many years to come."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on X (Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: Kyle Allen, Director of Communications, Parliamentary Affairs and Issues Management, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister Responsible for PrairiesCan, and Minister Responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]