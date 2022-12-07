Park developments in Kugluktuk and Sanikiluaq will enhance community experiences and offer new spaces for people to gather

IQALUIT, NU, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Across communities in the North, parks are popular areas used during all seasons for leisure activities, community gatherings, and sports events, which provide lasting positive benefits for residents, particularly young people.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing over $825,000 to support significant improvements to Kugluktuk's beachfront park and the development of an outdoor wellness park in Sanikiluaq.

In Kugluktuk, CanNor has allocated $325,000 in funding to support landscape design, playground equipment, picnic benches, signage, new structures, and campfire pits.

In Sanikiluaq, CanNor has allocated $500,000 to support the project and the community is providing an additional $225,000. Funding will be used to install fencing around the park, complete the concrete foundation for the basketball court, and build the artificial turf and nets for the soccer field.

These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting community development, while recognizing the importance such recreational spaces play in the social and mental well-being of residents.

Quotes

"Northerners value their public spaces and they are a central part of their daily lives. Parks such as the ones in Kugluktuk and Sanikiluaq help provide a safe space for youth, adults, and families to play, gather and socialize. By having more of these accessible spaces, we are supporting community well-being and enhancing participation in social and cultural activities that are important to building healthy and vibrant communities."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor

"Kugluktukmiut have used the Beachfront park for community celebrations and gatherings for many years and the support from CanNor to improve the area is greatly appreciated. This area is the first line of sight for marine visitors so the revitalization project will help showcase our beautiful community."

- Simon Kuliktana, Mayor of Kugluktuk

"The community is excited to receive support and money from CanNor and its partners to provide Outdoor Recreational/Wellness park facilities as without this contribution and support the project would not have been possible. At the back of the Park there is also access to trails for traditional, cultural, fishing and hunting activities."

- Emily Kattuk, Acting Mayor of Sanikiluaq

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) helps communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over two years, the Fund supports not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

For further information: Contacts: Kyle Allen, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Craig Welsh, Communications Advisor, Nunavut, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]