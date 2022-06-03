CanNor invests over $560,000 to promote the strong recovery and future growth of the Yukon tourism industry

Funding for four tourism initiatives will support dynamic and accessible experiences for visitors, while creating good jobs for Northerners

WHITEHORSE, YT, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Yukon tourism organizations and operators are working hard to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and find new approaches to delivering world-class experiences that tell the stories of the territory and what makes it such a special place to visit and make lasting memories.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor, and Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, announced that the Government of Canada is investing over $560,000 to support four Yukon tourism providers and to help the industry adapt and grow beyond the pandemic. This support aligns with Canadian Tourism Week, an annual celebration of the national tourism industry, its workers, and the captivating attractions that welcome visitors from Canada and abroad.

This funding from the Government of Canada, delivered by CanNor, supports the Yukon's tourism sector as it adjusts operations to keep visitors safe, offers innovative products and services to visitors, and develops dynamic experiences to welcome back travellers. Initiatives such as these demonstrate the resilience, patience and creativity that has characterized this industry during the pandemic.

This investment demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting the tourism sector throughout the pandemic, keeping safety as a top priority while also ensuring businesses get the support needed to adapt, grow and thrive.

Quotes

"As economies re-open and people are looking to travel, get together with family and friends, and make lasting memories, our government will be there to ensure the tourism sector has the supports it needs to recover from the pandemic, just as we have from the beginning. With the support announced today, these Yukon tourism businesses and organizations are able to prepare for the future by offering dynamic, accessible and innovative experiences. This is an important step in the recovery effort that will allow more visitors to discover the world-class tourism experiences the Yukon has to offer."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor

"The Canadian tourism sector continues to be one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are fully committed to supporting businesses and organizations through these challenging times, keeping safety as the top priority while ensuring they get support to quickly recover, innovate their products and services, and thrive. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements, and be ready to welcome back guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector survive the pandemic, recover and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Characterized by stunning landscapes, vibrant cultures and renowned stories and legends, the Yukon is unlike anywhere else. With today's investment, we are building on the territory's resilient tourism industry by supporting businesses and organizations as they work hard to recover from the pandemic and find innovative approaches to delivering authentic experiences for visitors."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Visitors from around the world are attracted to the rich experiences the Yukon has to offer and with travel resuming, the Yukon's tourism sector is starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you to CanNor for their commitment and investment in strengthening local tourism operators and ensuring they can continue to grow their businesses, attract more visitors to our territory and grow our local economy. "

- The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Yukon

"It's a real benefit to the community that CanNor generously helps folks, like Friends of the Klondike Corridor, spread the word on all there is to experience in the beautiful Yukon. Thanks to CanNor, we're going to talk to both cheechakos and sourdoughs alike and help explore Yukon history and culture they might not know, the merchants and businesses they've yet to encounter and the tourist experiences they're soon to enjoy. See you soon up here along the Klondike Corridor!"

- Scott Green, President, Friends of the Klondike Corridor

"CanNor has given Yukon Alpine Heliski the ability to invest in improving and growing our operation (both internally and within the community) in a very meaningful way."

- Mikhaela Meznaric, Office Manager, Yukon Alpine Heliski

"The New Frontier-Barrier Free Yukon Tourism project has changed the way that travellers with disabilities experience Yukon, Canada. We thank Inclusion Yukon, the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and the amazing Yukon operators that participated, for investing in inclusion and equality for all travellers."

- Nicole Petersen, Innovation & Development, Soulfly Experiences / Inclusion Yukon

"CanNor's investment into tourism and growing the sector post COVID-19 realities enables businesses to pick up operations despite two years of challenging times. This involvement in the industry creates new sustainable jobs and a commitment to the brand we all call 'the Yukon'. Our interactions with travelers from around the world, echo through their stories, memories and photos which are passed on to future travelers who become inspired to come to the Yukon. This support is essential to keep the Yukon growing, creating new local jobs and ensuring home grown business thrives."

- Andrew Pettitt, Director, Overland Yukon Inc.

Quick facts

Projects include Yukon Tourism Experiences Transmedia Project, Yukon Heli-skiing Business Development and Market Expansion, and Overland Yukon Equipment Purchase and Modification, funded through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), as well as the New Frontier-Barrier Free Tourism, funded through Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth).

Administered by Canada's regional development agencies and Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF supports tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth.

regional development agencies and Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF supports tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth. With a budget of $500 million over two years (ending March 31, 2023 ), including a minimum of $50 million specifically dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives, and $15 million for national priorities, the TRF will position Canada to be a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds.

over two years (ending ), including a minimum of specifically dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives, and for national priorities, the TRF will position to be a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

Related products

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

For further information: Contacts : Kyle Allen, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister Responsible for Prairies Economic Development, Canada, and Minister Responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, 819-953-1153; Marie-Pier Baril, A/Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, 343-576-4131, [email protected]; Laura Seeley, Communications Advisor, Yukon, CanNor, [email protected]