Funding supports projects in the community that will improve safety and preserve the pristine environment

POND INLET, NU, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians understand the value of protecting and highlighting authentic places that showcase Canada's pristine landscapes. In Nunavut, Pond Inlet is considered one of the "Jewels of the North" with its scenic landscapes and abundant wildlife. The community is a popular destination and a frequent stop for cruise ship passengers sailing through the Northwest Passage, or visiting the nearby Sirmilik National Park.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor announced the Government of Canada is investing $398,439 to support projects in Pond Inlet that make the community more eco-friendly and improve safety, making it an even more attractive place for visitors to enjoy.

Funding will be used by the Hamlet of Pond Inlet to install lighting along pathways and each household will also receive eco-friendly garbage bins to help make the community cleaner and improve waste management.

"With its magnificent landscapes and wildlife along the Northwest Passage, and as the entry point to Sirmilik National Park, Pond Inlet is one of Nunavut's most visited communities. With this investment from our government, we are helping Pond Inlet maintain its pristine environment and safety while protecting local wildlife."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Domestic and international visitors have a strong interest in sustainable and regenerative tourism, and Canada is well-positioned to deliver. From our great outdoors to authentic Indigenous experiences and state-of-the-art green infrastructures, those are all tourism offerings that will help transform the sector for years to come and grow an economy that works for everyone. This is why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting projects like this one in Pond Inlet that will improve community infrastructure for the benefit of residents and tourists alike."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The support of CanNor's funding to improve and help beautify our community is appreciated. With this support, our residents will be safer along walkways with the addition of lighting along the dark paths, and with the help of the funding for garbage bins, our residents will be encouraged to keep our community clean, eco-friendly and more attractive to tourists who visit our community."

- Joshua Arreak, Mayor of Pond Inlet

Pond Inlet (Mittimatalik) has a population of 1,555 and is located in the Qikiqtani region of Nunavut . It is located at the eastern entrance to the Northwest Passage on Eclipse Sound.

Funding for this project comes from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) which helped communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they could rebound from the effects of the pandemic. Funding for the program concluded as of March 31, 2023.

build and improve community infrastructure projects so they could rebound from the effects of the pandemic. Funding for the program concluded as of . This announcement is part of Economic Development Week.

The investments announced by the Regional Development Agencies (RDAs) in projects that contribute to community vitality demonstrate the importance of economic development right across the country.

