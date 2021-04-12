Cannara Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer, Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

TMX Group welcomes Cannara to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LOVE)
Cannara Biotech Inc. is a vertically integrated Quebec-based producer of premium-grade indoor cannabis and cannabis-derivative products targeting the Canadian Market. Its Quebec-based facility is one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in Canada and the largest in Quebec (625,000 square feet). Leveraging Quebec's low electricity costs, Cannara's state-of-the-art facility and its experienced, committed, and driven team, Cannara can produce purposefully cultivated indoor premium cannabis flower and derivative products at a competitive price.

