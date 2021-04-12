Cannara Virtually Closes The Market

Cannara Biotech Inc. is a vertically integrated Quebec-based producer of premium-grade indoor cannabis and cannabis-derivative products targeting the Canadian Market. Its Quebec-based facility is one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in Canada and the largest in Quebec (625,000 square feet). Leveraging Quebec's low electricity costs, Cannara's state-of-the-art facility and its experienced, committed, and driven team, Cannara can produce purposefully cultivated indoor premium cannabis flower and derivative products at a competitive price.