MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRéalis company [AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.] is pleased to report that as of December 12th, it has issued over $1 billion in purchase orders into the CANDU® nuclear supply chain across more than 350 companies for the year 2024. 97 percent of this investment was issued to Canadian companies, highlighting the strength of the homegrown CANDU supply chain.

"This stands as a testament to CANDU technology's deep roots in Canada," said Gary Rose, President & CEO, Candu Energy Inc. "We continue to call on our governments to support the Canadian nuclear sector and protect Canadian jobs in their drive to reach net-zero emissions. Large CANDU nuclear reactors — the only technology designed, built, supplied and serviced from within Canada — are essential to meet our clean energy needs while supporting Canadian workers during construction, and over their 70 years of operations. Due to its natural uranium fuel source that does not require foreign enrichment capabilities, CANDU is also the only option that guarantees Canada's energy security,"

On February 28, 2024, the Canadians for CANDU campaign was launched to promote the deployment of CANDU® nuclear technology at home and abroad in support of Canadian and global efforts to reach net-zero emissions. The campaign is spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris.

A comprehensive, independent report conducted by the Conference Board of Canada in June showed that the construction of a 4-unit CANDU® MONARK™ nuclear power station, leveraging the latest reactor design from Candu Energy, would have a positive economic impact to Canada and create thousands of jobs.

The study found that the manufacturing, engineering, and construction phase of four CANDU MONARK units would generate more than $40.9 billion of GDP impact for Canada and equivalent to over 20,000 full time, well-paying jobs and over 324,000 person-years of employment, as well as an additional $49.5 billion of GDP impact during the operation phase. The power plant will sustain 3,500 full-time equivalent jobs per year over its 70-plus year operating life.

Due to the well-established Canadian CANDU supply chain — the linchpin of the vibrant domestic nuclear ecosystem that already supports over 89,000 stable and well-remunerated jobs across a wide variety of professional and skilled trades fields — the Canadian nuclear industry is perfectly suited to a new build of CANDU MONARK reactors.

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

AtkinsRéalis has over 70 years of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. AtkinsRéalis is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, AtkinsRéalis solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. AtkinsRéalis operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. AtkinsRéalis' CANDU technology also allows for the co-production of medical radioisotopes for cancer detection and treatment. The company also supports cancer treatment through its partnership with TerraPower to extract isotopes from legacy nuclear material. Learn more on our Nuclear market page.

Canadians for CANDU include industry leaders, members of the domestic supply chain, academics, and citizens who believe Canadian expertise and innovation has a leading role to play in the deployment of nuclear energy solutions at home and abroad. canadiansforcandu.com

