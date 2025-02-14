TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Candidate nominations for the February 27TH election have closed, and a full list of candidates for each electoral district is now available at elections.on.ca.

A total of 768 candidates and 20 parties are running in this election. In 2022, there were 900 candidates and 25 parties on the ballot. This represents a 14.6% decrease in the number of candidates and a 20% decrease in the number of parties participating.

Starting next week, voter information cards will be on their way to those on the voters list. While voter information cards are not required to vote, voters can still add their information to the list until February 17th at RegistertoVoteON.ca to make their experience faster and easier when they go to vote. Voters can also access a scannable version of their voter information card when they create an account on the Elections Ontario app.

Quote

"We provide official candidate lists on our website and the Elections Ontario app. Electors can rely on Elections Ontario as their trusted source for accurate election information. If you have any questions or come across something you're unsure about, visit us at elections.on.ca for the facts you can trust."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

Important Dates for Voting

January 29 to February 21 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on February 21 . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.

– Submit your application to vote by mail by on . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. January 30 to February 26 – Vote before election day at your local election office, or request a home visit, until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on February 26 . Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

– Vote before election day at your local election office, or request a home visit, until on . Visit elections.on.ca for more information. February 17 to 19 – Election officials will visit participating hospitals with voting kits.

– Election officials will visit participating hospitals with voting kits. February 20 to 26 - You can use assistive voting technology at your local election office.

- You can use assistive voting technology at your local election office. February 20 to 22 – Vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district, 10 AM to 8 PM . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times and locations. You can use assistive voting technology at designated advance voting locations.

– Vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district, . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times and locations. You can use assistive voting technology at designated advance voting locations. February 27 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location. Assistive voting available at your local election office by appointment.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

February 26 to 27 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. February 27 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.215