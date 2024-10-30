Cancer Rates Are Rising in People Under 50: Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) Hosts Early Age Onset Cancer Symposium

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - While cancer rates among older adults are declining, an alarming trend has emerged in younger populations: the incidence of many cancer types is increasing in people under 50. Despite these rising numbers, early detection remains a significant challenge due to limited awareness and system-level barriers. As a result, many young patients are diagnosed when their cancer has already progressed, highlighting a critical need for timely detection, improved diagnosis, and targeted care that addresses their unique needs.

"The rising incidence of cancer among those under 50 is a concerning reality we can no longer ignore." Post this Register for free today at bit.ly/EAOCSymposium. All registrants receive access to the live symposium in addition to the recordings post-event! (CNW Group/Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN))

To help address this urgent need, the Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is hosting its 4th Annual Early Age Onset Cancer (EAOC) Virtual Symposium on November 14-15, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM EST. This free, virtual event brings together leading clinicians and researchers, alongside patients and advocates for a comprehensive discussion to explore the latest breakthroughs in detection, diagnosis, treatment, and support for early age onset cancer patients.

"The rising incidence of cancer among those under 50 is a concerning reality we can no longer ignore," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO of CCRAN. "Younger patients face unique challenges, from delayed diagnoses to limited support tailored to their needs. CCRAN's Early Age Onset Cancer Symposium is our commitment to not only addressing these challenges head-on but also driving change in early detection, diagnosis, and care strategies. Together, with leading experts and patient advocates, we are fostering a future where younger patients receive the timely, personalized support they deserve."

The Symposium will cover vital topics, including multidisciplinary care and the evolving role of biomarker testing, to shed light on how early age onset cancer can be tackled head-on. Participate to learn from discussions about:

Awareness : Raising awareness about the increasing rates of early age onset cancer and understanding potential driving factors.

: Raising awareness about the increasing rates of early age onset cancer and understanding potential driving factors. Challenges in Early Detection : Discussing the system-level barriers to early detection of EAOC.

: Discussing the system-level barriers to early detection of EAOC. Care and Treatment : Exploring the importance of real-world evidence and advanced diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes.

: Exploring the importance of real-world evidence and advanced diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Psychosocial Support : Addressing the unique challenges that young patients and their families face.

: Addressing the unique challenges that young patients and their families face. Results From a National Patient Survey: Results from a national collaborative survey on EAOC patients' experiences with detection and diagnosis. Analyzed data will be used to inform CCRAN's advocacy efforts.

Don't miss out on the chance to learn, connect with experts, and be part of the conversation! Register for free now: bit.ly/EAOCSymposium. All registrants receive access to the live symposium in addition to the recordings post-event.

CCRAN gratefully acknowledges the support of our Gold Sponsors, AstraZeneca and Merck, and the balance of this event's supporting sponsors.

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

For further information on the disease, screening, and patient-focused programs CCRAN delivers across the country, contact CCRAN's Communications Coordinator, Trisha Banerjee at [email protected]