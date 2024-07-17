'My Colorectal Cancer Consultant' - CCRAN's Innovative Online Tool Receives Funding from TD Bank Group

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN), a national registered charity dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating on behalf of colorectal cancer patients and their caregivers, is proud to announce that TD Bank Group (TD) has renewed its funding in support of CCRAN's innovative My Colorectal Cancer Consultant program. Colorectal cancer remains a pressing health issue in Canada, as it is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the country.

CCRAN identified a critical need for reliable, easy-to-access, evidence-based information that could help metastatic colorectal cancer patients navigate their diagnosis and treatment. My Colorectal Cancer Consultant is a biomarker-driven online tool, designed to empower metastatic colorectal cancer patients with personalized information about potential treatment options to discuss with their treating oncologist. By guiding users through a series of questions utilizing their pathology report, the tool generates a comprehensive, personalized report outlining potential treatment options suitable for their unique diagnosis.

The goal is to help patients have a thoughtful discussion with their treating oncologist by empowering them with evidence-based information on the potential colorectal cancer treatment options available. My Colorectal Cancer Consultant was designed to encourage informed and joint decision-making between the patient and their treating oncologist, to ultimately promote a better understanding of the patient's colorectal cancer diagnosis and treatment setting.

"We are incredibly grateful to TD for their generous support," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President & CEO of CCRAN. "This funding allows us to continue to offer and improve upon a vital resource that can significantly impact the lives of metastatic colorectal cancer patients, giving them the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about their care."

"CCRAN's My Colorectal Cancer Consultant not only works to deliver personalized information about diagnosis and treatment, but also helps to remove barriers to health education and support for patients living with colorectal cancer," says Robyn Small, Senior Manager, Philanthropy, Sustainability & Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group." Through the TD Ready Commitment, we're proud to continue our support for CCRAN and their efforts to improve health outcomes and increase access to equitable care for those living with this chronic illness."

CCRAN's My Colorectal Cancer Consultant tool has been instrumental in offering support and guidance to countless individuals across Canada. With TD's financial support, the program is poised to reach a greater number of Canadians, providing them with the evidence-based information they need to navigate their cancer journey with competence and hope.

About CCRAN:

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and wellbeing of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support , education , and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to help improve patients' quality of life, as well as their longevity.

CCRAN has recently expanded its patient-focused mandate to serve multiple tumour type patients through its Health Technology Assessment (HTA) patient evidence submissions, educational events and advocacy initiatives, to ultimately reduce the burden of cancer in Canada.

My Colorectal Cancer Consultant can be accessed, for free, here: https://www.ccran.org/my-crc-consultant.

