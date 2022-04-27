CANCELLED - Government of Canada to highlight new measures to support Prince Edward Island potato farmers

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will highlight new measures that will help support the long-term sustainability of the Prince Edward Island potato sector. Minister MacAulay will be joined by Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, and Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont.

Date

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time

10:00 a.m. (Atlantic)

Participation information

Access by video conference

Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to register and obtain instructions.

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]