CANCELLED - Government of Canada to highlight new measures to support Prince Edward Island potato farmers
Apr 27, 2022, 23:10 ET
CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will highlight new measures that will help support the long-term sustainability of the Prince Edward Island potato sector. Minister MacAulay will be joined by Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, and Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont.
Date
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Time
10:00 a.m. (Atlantic)
Access by video conference
Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to register and obtain instructions.
