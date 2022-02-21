GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will no longer be closed to vehicular traffic during the periods of Saturday, February 19, at 7 am, to Monday, February 21, at 6 am, and to Ottawa-bound traffic only from Monday, February 21, to Friday, February 25, from 6 to 10 am, following the cancellation of a planned closure.