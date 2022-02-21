Feb 21, 2022, 10:28 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will no longer be closed to vehicular traffic during the periods of Saturday, February 19, at 7 am, to Monday, February 21, at 6 am, and to Ottawa-bound traffic only from Monday, February 21, to Friday, February 25, from 6 to 10 am, following the cancellation of a planned closure.
Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
