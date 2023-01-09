CANADIANS TO LIVE MÁS! REDBERRY RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO BUILD 200 TACO BELL RESTAURANTS IN CANADA, KICKING OFF RAPID EXPANSION WITH THEIR FIRST NEW BUILD IN LONDON, ONTARIO IN 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry") proudly announces an unprecedented expansion plan of 200 Taco Bell restaurants in Canada. This will more than double the existing Canadian Taco Bell location count and cements Redberry's position as the largest Taco Bell franchisee in the country. This is what restless creativity looks and feels like in Canada.

Redberry Restaurants has announced an unprecedented expansion plan of 200 Taco Bell restaurants in Canada. Tweet this Redberry Restaurants has announced an unprecedented expansion plan of 200 Taco Bell restaurants in Canada. (CNW Group/Redberry Restaurants)

Recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies, Redberry currently owns and operates 14 Taco Bell locations across Ontario. Redberry's partnership with Taco Bell to build an additional 200 locations across Canada within the next 8 years is a strategic precedent.

"We're excited to 'Make it Happen'," says Ken Otto, CEO, Redberry Restaurants. "Our team is committed to achieving what we say we're going to do. This has led brands to invest in us and trust us to deliver." Redberry has gained a reputation as a powerful brand amplifier and has helped coveted QSR brands achieve significant growth and brand awareness. "The opportunity to lead the expansion of the beloved Taco Bell brand north of the border is truly an honour," says Otto.

Live Más with 200 New Taco Bell Canada Locations to Double Restaurant Count in Canada

The additional 200 Taco Bell restaurant locations across Canada will be built throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. This will be in addition to Redberry's existing 14 Ontario locations. The 200 restaurants expansion is expected to be completed within eight years.

"Over the past few years, we have seen what Redberry can do with our brand," says Matthew Shaw, Chief Development Officer, Taco Bell North America. "We recognize how different the Canadian market is and Redberry has proven themselves as an undisputed leader in operational excellence in the Canadian QSR industry. We couldn't be happier to partner with Redberry as Taco Bell's Canadian brand ambassadors."

Taco Bell is one of the most innovative QSR franchises and is immensely popular with millennials and Gen Z. Many more Canadians can now look forward to enjoying "Live Más" as they will have increased access to Taco Bell's innovative menu items, and the signature customer experience that all Taco Bell fans have come to love.

Redberry Kicks off Taco Bell Expansion with its First New-build Taco Bell Restaurant in London, Ontario

Redberry's newest Taco Bell location is part of a new-build plaza (anchored by the largest LCBO in London along with ancillary retail). Centred in a high-growth node of North London, the new Taco Bell is surrounded by significant new residential development.

"We are thrilled to open our first new-build Taco Bell restaurant in the city of London, which is our third Redberry-owned Taco Bell location in the city," said Chris Racine, Chief Operating Officer of Redberry. "This new restaurant location is the perfect start of our expansion plan to significantly increase the availability of Taco Bells across Canada."

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of Canada's largest restaurant operators, with a deep understanding of how to connect with communities across the country. Redberry's accelerated growth trajectory has been made possible by a unique business acumen that creates an environment where our partners, brands and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry has 170-plus restaurants across Canada, operating under the BURGER KING®, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands, with signed agreements for almost 350 additional restaurants over the next several years. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the last two years and Burger King's Franchisee of the Year for North America in 2021. We truly are architects of a different kind of restaurant company. For more information, visit www.redberry.ca

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant brand. Taco Bell serves tacos, burritos, signature quesadillas, nachos, and much more. For locations, information on Taco Bell and to chat with Taco Bell fans, visit www.tacobell.ca or on social channels including Facebook at www.facebook.com/tacobellcanada, Twitter @TacoBellCanada, Snapchat at TACOBELLCANADA or Instagram @tacobellcanada.

SOURCE Redberry Restaurants

For further information: Please contact: Sharron Fry, Director of Marketing, Redberry Restaurants, [email protected]