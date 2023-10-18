Retail Council of Canada x Leger 2023 Holiday Shopping Survey Released

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The 6th annual RCC X Leger Holiday Shopping Survey from Retail Council of Canada (RCC) unveils the evolving shopping patterns of over 2,500 Canadians from coast to coast. Displaying a resilient spirit, Canadians are projected to spend an unprecedented $898 this holiday season. This impressive number represents the nation's ongoing generosity, their astute approach to seeking deals, the increasing prominence of major shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the indication that 90% of Canadians intend to shop for the winter holidays.

"Even with prevailing financial concerns on Canadians' minds, the desire to connect with loved ones and shop and share gifts and experiences remains undeterred," observed Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "Retailers across the nation recognize these needs and will be providing Canadians with unique holiday shopping experiences, bolstered by exceptional products and engaging, value-added promotions."

KEY 2023 FINDINGS:

Unwavering Generosity : Canadians predict they will spend an average holiday expenditure of $898 , a rise from last year's $782 . A substantial 80% of this amount will be allocated for gifting others.



: Canadians predict they will spend an average holiday expenditure of , a rise from last year's . A substantial 80% of this amount will be allocated for gifting others. Savvy Shopping in Spotlight : Economic apprehensions, including inflation and rising living costs, weigh on many. Accordingly, 88% (vs 83% in 2022) of Canadians are turning to proactive holiday shopping tactics, most notably hunting for sales (52%), preparing in advance (41%), and adhering to a precise budget (40%).

: Economic apprehensions, including inflation and rising living costs, weigh on many. Accordingly, 88% (vs 83% in 2022) of Canadians are turning to proactive holiday shopping tactics, most notably hunting for sales (52%), preparing in advance (41%), and adhering to a precise budget (40%). Retailer Selection: To help shoppers decide which retailers to buy from this year, Canadians are prioritizing holiday sales/promotions (66%) and free shipping (55%). They are also looking for in-store exclusives (48%) and distinct online promotions (60%) to provide additional value.

To help shoppers decide which retailers to buy from this year, Canadians are prioritizing holiday sales/promotions (66%) and free shipping (55%). They are also looking for in-store exclusives (48%) and distinct online promotions (60%) to provide additional value. Shopping Experiences Enhancers : In-store shopping will benefit from value bundles (26%) and product sampling (25%). Conversely, online shopping will be amplified by unique product offers and extended return policies, both at 33%.

: In-store shopping will benefit from value bundles (26%) and product sampling (25%). Conversely, online shopping will be amplified by unique product offers and extended return policies, both at 33%. Increasing Popularity of Shopping Holidays : A growing number of Canadians are delaying significant buys, waiting for expected deals around the popular shopping holidays. The survey highlighted anticipated increases in shopping intentions for: Singles Day (10%, up from 5% in 2022), Black Friday (40%, up from 28% in 2022), Cyber Monday/Week (37%, up from 21% in 2022), and Boxing Day (32%, up from 18% in 2022).

: A growing number of Canadians are delaying significant buys, waiting for expected deals around the popular shopping holidays. The survey highlighted anticipated increases in shopping intentions for: Singles Day (10%, up from 5% in 2022), Black Friday (40%, up from 28% in 2022), Cyber Monday/Week (37%, up from 21% in 2022), and Boxing Day (32%, up from 18% in 2022). Lead Spending Categories : Clothing emerges as 2023's frontrunner, constituting 17% of the holiday budget, followed closely by home entertainment and essentials like food and alcohol grabbing 16% of the planned spend.

: Clothing emerges as 2023's frontrunner, constituting 17% of the holiday budget, followed closely by home entertainment and essentials like food and alcohol grabbing 16% of the planned spend. Gift Cards? Yes Please! 45% of shoppers are leaning towards purchasing gift cards for others this season, with a notable 37% of Canadians (up from 32% last year) expressing a preference for receiving gift cards over traditional presents. Dining gift cards top the charts (42%), while big-box retailers come in at 33% and food outlets register at 27%.

45% of shoppers are leaning towards purchasing gift cards for others this season, with a notable 37% of Canadians (up from 32% last year) expressing a preference for receiving gift cards over traditional presents. Dining gift cards top the charts (42%), while big-box retailers come in at 33% and food outlets register at 27%. Local Shopping Upswing: Supporting local businesses this holiday has seen an increase in intent, with 82% of Canadians accentuating its importance, a leap from 74% last year.

The report's depth also provides insights into distinct provincial shopping habits. For example, British Columbia residents might spend around $860 (vs the national average of $898), but Maritimers lead the country with their expected average spend of $1,110. Quebecers on the other hand report their spending will potentially be below the national average at $663. Quebecers are also likely to self-gift more, be more influenced by messages around sustainability, faster shipping, and allocate a larger chunk of their budget to entertaining at home.

A new feature of this year's report is a section by Moneris, Canada's leading provider of innovative and unified solutions for mobile, online, and in-store payments, which provides a snapshot of historical spending data to complement areas that focus on consumers' reported shopping intentions. Moneris' data also identifies interesting regional spending differences which further supports that retailers need to be prepared to quickly react to changing shopping patterns, not just from one year to the next but also within the shopping season itself. To learn more about Moneris' Data Services please visit monerisdataservices.com.

The comprehensive 103-page survey is available exclusively for RCC members.

On October 24, 2023, from 1-2pm ET, RCC will host an online Retail Holiday Shopping Webinar. Leger will discuss the survey's pivotal findings, providing insights for retailers to refine their holiday strategies. Moneris will highlight how customer and industry payment data can facilitate better business decisions during the holiday peak. Register here for this FREE event.

RCC members can access the full survey on the Retail Council of Canada website.

