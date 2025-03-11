TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is adding a new Flatbread Pizza to its starting line with the 3 Meat Hat-Trick Flatbread Pizza, available now at participating restaurants across Canada.

Like all Tims Flatbread Pizzas, the new 3 Meat Hat-Trick flavour is served hot and fresh from the oven. The 3 Meat Hat-Trick features sliced bacon, pepperoni & sausage crumble, a delicious blend of mozzarella & Monterey jack cheese, and vine-ripened tomato sauce on a roasted garlic flatbread.

Canadians score with NEW Tim Hortons 3 Meat Hat-Trick Flatbread Pizza and Tims Garlic Bread, a deliciously cheesy side item to add to any lunch or dinner (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Also available now is new Tims Garlic Bread. Pair any Flatbread Pizza, Loaded Wrap, Bowl or sandwich for lunch or dinner with Tims Garlic Bread, featuring shredded mozzarella & Monterey jack cheese, garlic oil sauce, Italian seasoning topping and garlic pull apart bread.

"Canadians love choosing Tims Flatbread Pizzas for lunch and dinner as a delicious, quick and affordable meal," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons. "We can't wait for guests to try our new 3 Meat Hat-Trick Flatbread, it packs a flavourful punch and makes for an all-around delicious meal when you pair it with our new cheesy, pull apart Garlic Bread and a refreshing Quencher beverage."

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

Media contact: [email protected]