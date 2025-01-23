CANADIANS REJECT TRUMP'S TARIFF THREATS: NEW CLC POLL

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - A new poll commissioned by the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) reveals Canadians are seriously concerned with the economic and political risks posed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Polling of 1500 eligible voters, conducted between January 13 and 20, 2025 by GQR Canada, reveals that a majority of Canadians believe that Trump's threats of a 25% tariff on Canadian goods would have a devastating impact on jobs, the economy and Canada's relationship with the United States.

"Donald Trump's reckless threats are a direct attack on workers on both sides of the border", said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. "Canadians are rightfully alarmed and expect strong leadership from their governments to protect their jobs and defend our industries from these harmful policies."

Eight in ten Canadians believe American tariffs on Canadian goods will increase the cost of living and nine in ten believe it will have a negative impact on Canada-US relations.

In response to these threats:

90% of Canadians support an investment plan to grow our economy, support Canadian industries and create good jobs.

77% believe the federal government should retaliate by placing tariffs on American imports and 75% want Canada to cut off American access to Canadian resources like electricity, oil and wood.

to cut off American access to Canadian resources like electricity, oil and wood. 80% want the government to support people who would be impacted by job losses.

Two in three Canadians reject an appeasement policy toward Trump.

"This is a moment of unity for Canada," said Bruske. "Political leaders at all levels of government and from all parties should listen to Canadians and understand that people expect them to stand united for Canada and Canadian workers."

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

