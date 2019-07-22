Canadians recognized for their exceptional commitment to Veterans

Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation awarded to nine Canadians from Quebec

MONTREAL, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Every day across Canada, individuals volunteer to serve Canada's Veterans and pay tribute to their sacrifices and achievements. The Government of Canada is committed to the recognition of individuals who have dedicated their time to the well-being, care, and remembrance of Veterans.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to nine recipients for their outstanding service to Veterans and their dedication to remembrance:

Alain Boisvert C.D ‒ Shawinigan, Quebec

‒ Lieutenant-Colonel (Retired) Gilles Brais , O.M.M., C.D. – Sainte-Sophie, Quebec

– William Allan Bray – Pointe-Claire, Quebec

– Major (Retired) Paulette Brousseau , C.D . – Petite-Vallée, Quebec

. – Petite-Vallée, Quebec Robert Cantin , C.D. – Québec City, Quebec

– Québec City, Gaëtan Caron – Saint-Bruno -de-Montarville, Quebec

– -de-Montarville, Claude Cusson , C.D – Québec City, Quebec

– Québec City, Captain (Retired) Jean Claude Duclos – Montreal, Quebec

– Lieutenant-Colonel (Honourary) Yves Desjardins-Siciliano – Montreal, Quebec

The Commendation is awarded annually to exceptional Canadians who have contributed in a distinguished manner to the care and well-being of Veterans and/or to the remembrance of the contributions, sacrifices and achievements of Veterans.

Quote

"Today, we recognize nine individuals for their outstanding work for Canada's Veterans. Whether you support your local branch of The Royal Canadian Legion, organize commemorative events, or lead research for new therapies, your dedication has enriched the lives of Veterans and their families. It is my privilege to present you the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation was created in 2001 by Warrant of the Governor General and with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Recipients can be nominated by their peers, family members or others.

The Commendation is intended primarily for Veterans, but non-Veterans may also qualify as recipients.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy—a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war—with the Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

Associated Links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

