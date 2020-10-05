Canadians Invited to Virtually Participate in Parks Canada Consultation

Public input will help shape Parks Canada's priorities in the management of national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas amid global pandemic

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - This year, Canadians have reconnected with nature. From camping to hiking and canoeing - families have enjoyed national parks, historic sites and marine protected areas, as they have provided safe spaces to enjoy nature while practicing safe physical distancing.

In the recent Throne Speech, the Government committed to work with municipalities as part of a new commitment to expand urban parks, so that everyone has access to green space. This will be done while protecting a quarter of Canada's land and a quarter of Canada's oceans in five years, and using nature-based solutions to fight climate change, including by planting two billion trees.

It is with that in mind that today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the upcoming 2020 Minister's Round Table on Parks Canada – a consultation on national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas.

The Minister's Round Table is an opportunity for Parks Canada to engage in meaningful consultation with Indigenous groups, stakeholders, and all Canadians to help shape the future of these treasured places for decades to come. While the Government's main focus right now is to keep Canadians safe and the economy stable, we want to know how Parks Canada can continue to provide a safe, accessible experience for all Canadians, while continuing its important work around protecting and maintaining these national treasures for future generations.

The consultation will focus on five main themes:

From October 19 to 30, 2020, Canadians, including youth and newcomers, are encouraged to participate and share their views on these important topics by visiting www.letstalkparkscanada.ca. This year, the roundtable will look a bit different. Virtual engagement sessions will be held with representatives from organizations with an interest in Parks Canada, including national indigenous organizations, environmental and cultural non-governmental organizations, and the tourism industry.

"The pandemic has reminded us all how important nature is to our personal well-being – and the health of our planet. That is why we are launching this consultation – so we can continue to listen to the views of Canadians as we adapt to the changing circumstances of the pandemic. Our goal is to continue to provide high quality service to our visitors as we protect these iconic places for generations to come. I encourage all Canadians to virtually participate in this consultation to share their perspectives with Parks Canada."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Parks Canada protects a vast network of natural and cultural heritage places that include 47 national parks, 171 national historic sites, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.

protects a vast network of natural and cultural heritage places that include 47 national parks, 171 national historic sites, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park. The Parks Canada Agency Act requires the Minister responsible for Parks Canada to allow Canadians to provide feedback on Parks Canada's responsibilities. The Minister must respond to the recommendations of the consultations within 180 days.

requires the Minister responsible for Parks Canada to allow Canadians to provide feedback on Parks Canada's responsibilities. The Minister must respond to the recommendations of the consultations within 180 days. The previous Minister's Round Table on Parks Canada took place in 2017. It was the first time that all Canadians were able to provide feedback, resulting in the participation of over 13,000 Canadians.

All recommendations resulting from the 2017 Minister's Round Table have been significantly advanced or completed.

