GATINEAU, QC , Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, announced the launch of the Canada Disability Benefit Regulations Online Engagement Tool. This accessible platform will collect insight and feedback from Canadians to help inform the design of the regulations for the new benefit.

In the true spirit of "Nothing About Us, Without Us", all Canadians, especially individuals with disabilities, their caregivers and family members, as well as stakeholders and organizations dedicated to working with persons with disabilities, are invited to participate and share their views.

Building a more inclusive Canada will ensure that persons with disabilities can participate fully, helping communities to thrive and helping the economy to grow. As it designs the new Canada Disability Benefit, the Government of Canada is taking another historic step forward to support the financial security of working-age Canadians with disabilities.

The Canada Disability Benefit Regulations Online Engagement Tool can be accessed through the Canada.ca website until December 21, 2023. There will also be additional opportunities to provide input after the formal publication of the draft regulations, which is expected to take place sometime in 2024.

The Canada Disability Benefit Act received royal assent on June 22, 2023, after being passed unanimously by the House of Commons and passed by the Senate. As required by the Act, a barrier-free engagement process with feedback from persons with disabilities is essential to the development of regulations for the Canada Disability Benefit.

More information is available on the Canada Disability Benefit webpage.

"In the true spirit of "Nothing About Us Without Us", today I am launching online public consultations for the Canada Disability Benefit. This is just one part of the extensive consultations our Government is doing with the disability community on the Canada Disability Benefit. I encourage all Canadians to participate in the consultations. With your help and input, we'll be able to build a better benefit and a more inclusive and accessible Canada!"

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

According to the most recent Canadian Survey on Disability (2017), nearly 917,000 working-age Canadians with disabilities (23%) live in poverty. Persons with severe disabilities (28%) and very severe disabilities (34%) are particularly vulnerable and experience a high rate of poverty.

The same survey found that Canadians with disabilities—including women, men, 2SLGBTQI+ people, racialized people, and Indigenous people—are more likely to be financially insecure than other Canadians. 25% of Canadians with disabilities spend more than 30% of their total household income on shelter costs. 59% of Canadians with disabilities aged 25 to 64 have employment, compared to 80% of Canadians without disabilities. Canadians with disabilities aged 25 to 64 earn less than Canadians without disabilities (12% less for Canadians with milder disabilities and 51% less for Canadians with more severe disabilities).

Budget 2023 committed $21.5 million to continue work on the future delivery of the Canada Disability Benefit, including engagement with the disability community and the provinces and territories on the regulatory process. This online engagement builds on a series of consultations and engagement activities on the Canada Disability Benefit that took place in 2021 and 2022.

