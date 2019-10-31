Canadians falsifying information when rushing to use up health benefits before year-end could face serious consequences if caught

Benefits fraud is a crime

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - 2019 saw headline news related to workplace benefits fraud. As year-end nears working Canadians may rush to use-up benefits, and some may intentionally submit false or misleading information to insurance providers in the process.

Many Canadians don't understand that health and dental benefits fraud is a crime. According to a 2018 survey conducted by Environics Research for the Canadian Life Health Insurance Association (CLHIA), 75 per cent of insured Canadians think that the main consequence of benefits fraud is having to pay higher premiums or reimburse claim payments. In fact, health and dental benefits fraud is a real crime with real consequences that can include loss or reduction of benefits, loss of employment, a criminal record, fines and jail time.

The CLHIA, which represents 99 per cent of Canada's life and health-insurance companies, is raising consumer awareness of health and dental benefits fraud through its Fraud=Fraud campaign.

