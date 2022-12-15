Walmart Canada to match in-store kettle donations up to $100,000

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - On Saturday, December 17, Walmart Canada will host the 13th annual "Fill the Kettle Day" and match donations, up to $100,000, made by individuals to Salvation Army Christmas kettles located in its stores nationwide.

"We know people are struggling. A national survey by The Salvation Army shows that 52 per cent of Canadians have recently faced food security challenges," says Lt-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications. "This research helps to shine a light on the struggles we're seeing families face across Canada."

Salvation Army partners with Walmart Canada to provide help and hope this Christmas season (CNW Group/The Salvation Army)

Since 2007, Walmart Canada and its customers have donated more than $36 million to The Salvation Army. This holiday season, Walmart Canada has already donated more than $55,000 to CTV Toy Mountain in Toronto, Ottawa and Winnipeg, to help The Salvation Army purchase new toys that will be distributed to children in need this Christmas.

"As we work to become a regenerative company, we are very proud to partner with The Salvation Army, one of Canada's largest providers of social assistance, to help make Christmas a reality for Canadians from coast-to-coast," said Rob Nicol, vice president, communications and corporate affairs at Walmart Canada. "In these challenging times, we ask Canadians to give generously. Together we can help The Salvation Army reach its fundraising goal this holiday season and help Canadians live better."

Last year, 2.6 million people were helped by The Salvation Army with food, clothing and practical assistance. On the front lines of our social services, there was a 30 per cent increase in families with children who needed our help. With a $22-million national fundraising goal, the Christmas Kettle Campaign enables local Salvation Army units to offer necessities to struggling people. Contributions to the campaign also support The Salvation Army's life-changing programs, such as substance-use recovery, housing supports, and job and life-skills training, which help people find a permanent way out of poverty.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to our supporters and partners such as Walmart Canada for coming alongside to ensure struggling Canadians who come to us for assistance can experience a season of hope and help," says Lt-Colonel Murray. "With a growing number of Canadians extremely concerned about having enough income to meet their basic needs we want to create an army of givers. In these final days before Christmas, we invite people to make a lasting impact in their community by donating to a Christmas kettle, online at SalvationArmy.ca or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY."

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army Canada gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use disorders; long-term and palliative care; Christmas assistance, such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

