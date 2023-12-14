Walmart Canada to match in-store kettle donations up to $100,000

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - In a collaborative effort to address the pressing needs of struggling Canadians during the festive season, The Salvation Army is teaming up with Walmart Canada for the 14th annual "Fill the Kettle Day on Saturday, December 16.

Walmart Canada will generously match donations made by individuals to Salvation Army Christmas kettles in participating Walmart Canada stores nationwide on this day, up to a maximum of $100,000.

Salvation Army Partners with Walmart Canada to Help Fill the Kettle (CNW Group/The Salvation Army)

Lt-Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications, emphasizes the critical impact of this initiative: "We recognize the challenges individuals face with the escalating costs of food and housing. Last year, our community services witnessed a 31 per cent increase in new households seeking our assistance, with children constituting 34 per cent of those we served. This underscores the immediate need for support. Your generosity today will alleviate the daily burdens faced by those striving to make ends meet and instill hope for a brighter tomorrow."

A recent national survey conducted by The Salvation Army reveals that nearly 60 per cent of Canadians are extremely concerned about the rising cost of living and inflation, reflecting the widespread struggles across the nation.

Since 2007, Walmart Canada and its customers have contributed over $41 million to The Salvation Army. This holiday season, Walmart Canada has already donated more than $55,000 to CTV Toy Mountain in Toronto, Ottawa and Winnipeg, assisting The Salvation Army in procuring new toys for distribution to children in need this Christmas.

"We're proud to be a long-time supporter of The Salvation Army, which helps bring Christmas to many Canadians," said Rob Nicol, vice president, communications and corporate affairs at Walmart Canada. "We hope Fill the Kettle Day will encourage Canadians to give generously and we're pleased to help The Salvation Army as it attempts to reach its fundraising goal this holiday season."

With a national fundraising goal of $22 million, The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign facilitates local units in providing necessities to those in need. Contributions also support life-changing programs, including substance-use recovery, housing supports, and job and life-skills training, enabling individuals to escape the cycle of poverty.

Lt-Colonel Murray expresses gratitude to supporters and partners like Walmart Canada for their instrumental role in ensuring struggling Canadians can experience a season of hope and assistance. In light of the growing concern among Canadians about meeting basic needs, he urges individuals to make a lasting impact in their communities by donating to a Christmas kettle, online at SalvationArmy.ca, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army, an international Christian organization, commenced its work in Canada in 1882 and has since evolved into one of the country's largest direct providers of social services. Operating in 400 communities across Canada and over 130 countries worldwide, The Salvation Army Canada extends hope and support to vulnerable populations.

