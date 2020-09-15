Canadians are on the edge of a new world of work, according to PwC's workforce study

COVID-19 accelerates need for flexible work arrangements and digital transformation

Study finds only 1 in 5 want to go back to the office full-time, with most people's ideal scenario involving more remote work

Top challenges since the pandemic include work-life balance, productivity and connectivity

Public sector employees particularly impacted with decreased access to necessary tools

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - According to PwC's Canadian workforce study , we're on the edge of a new world of work and this change will bring opportunities to reimagine collaboration, innovation and project delivery. The study takes the pulse of more than 1500 employees and 500 employers across the country, looking at perceptions of productivity and effectiveness during the COVID-19 pandemic and considers how willing Canadians are to return to the office.

"The ways in which Canadians are working together is becoming more fluid. It's time for organizations to adapt and maximize the potential of their people as we move towards a new world of work," says Jean McClellan, National Consulting People and Organization Leader, PwC Canada.

Remote work is here to stay

As the world adjusts to the new working environment, organizations are trying to develop best practices for remote working as well as how to return to the workplace. Prior to the pandemic, 82% of Canadian employees worked primarily from an office. Today that number is down to 27%. While 78% of employers expect a partial return to the workplace in the next three months, only one in five employees say they want to go back to the office full time. The majority want the flexibility to pick between their home and the office as needed.

Engaging people within the digital workplace

The top two challenges for nearly half of the employees surveyed was maintaining day-to-day work productivity and finding the right work-life balance, especially for those with kids. Additionally, communicating with coworkers in the absence of traditional in-person interaction has been a major adjustment. Employers will need to consider a business strategy that meets the evolving needs of their company, while also considering the changing needs of their people.

Investing in people pays off

It's no surprise that employers who invest in their people have been able to better adjust amid this uncertainty. According to the survey, two-thirds of Canadian employees reported being provided with upskilling opportunities. This access to upskilling showed increased confidence in the organization's leadership as well as increased productivity when compared to those who didn't receive upskilling opportunities.

"As remote working environments become the new norm, the need for digital upskilling is heightened. This was clearly demonstrated in our survey findings. Forty percent of employees who were provided upskilling opportunities, such as learning a new digital program, prior to COVID-19 experienced a jump in productivity during the pandemic," says McClellan.

Most employees and employers feel their company has the necessary tools for employees to succeed in their position, but this varies among industries. Looking at the public sector, for example, workers in education, government and health care reported lower access to the tools they need to do their jobs amidst the pandemic compared to other industries. The financial services industry on the other hand, experienced the highest boost in output, with almost half (46%) of employees reporting increased productivity during the pandemic.

Regional findings

Regionally we're seeing differences in preference for remote work and comfort in returning to the office. People in Ontario and Quebec have a greater preference for remote work, likely in part because of congestion and commuting in the GTA and Montreal areas. Ontarians are the least comfortable returning to their workplace in the next few months. Meanwhile workers in Alberta and Atlantic Canada are the most comfortable returning to their workplace in the next three months.

