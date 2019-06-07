Canadian youth committed to continue advocating for women and girls' health and rights

"I felt like I was seeing history in the making. There was so much energy, thousands of people – especially young people like me - devoted to continue advocating for the equal rights of girls," says Shagufta Farheen, a first-year student at the University of Calgary and youth ambassador with World Vision Canada. "Hearing stories about the challenges women and girls face in the global south solidified my understanding of why gender equality is a necessary component for entire communities to achieve self sustainability."

The "Woman Deliver" conference made history this week when the Canadian government announced a $1.4-billion annual investment over ten years to women, adolescents and girls' health and rights. The pledge will enable women, adolescents and girls to realize their right to healthy and empowered futures and equips them to be valued agents of change in their communities.

"The importance of the announcement earlier this week cannot be underestimated. World Vision looks forward to working alongside the Government of Canada to put this pledge into action, especially for the most vulnerable," says Michael Messenger, President and CEO of World Vision Canada. "We know from our work around the world that empowered women and girls are change agents. The youth delegates that I met at this conference have inspired me with their determination to continue what's been accomplished here."

With a shared passion that spans the entire country, the youth delegation announced they are developing a national youth-led campaign to advocate for the empowerment of women and girls globally.

Facts on importance of investing in sexual and reproductive health and rights:

Modern contraception can reduce maternal death by 73%. (Women Deliver)

Every day, approximately 830 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, 99% of them in developing countries. (UN)

Globally, complications due to pregnancy are the leading cause of death for girls aged 15 to 19. These girls are twice as likely to die in pregnancy or childbirth as those aged 20 or more. (WHO)

