CALGARY, AB, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's green economy is growing, offering vast opportunities for workers. As Canada progresses toward a net-zero emissions economy, we must support workers by providing them with essential training and expertise so they can seize new opportunities and lead Canada to a more sustainable future.

Today, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, announced $32.4 million in funding to two Calgary-based organizations that are helping to create more training and career opportunities in the green economy. This funding is provided through the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program (SWSP) and is expected to support 2,025 Canadians and benefit approximately 1,150 employers across the country. The Minister made the announcement while visiting Energy Safety Canada.

Energy Safety Canada is receiving $14.8 million to deliver its Building a Workforce for Canada's Energy Future project. This project will offer micro-credential programs and training focused on greenhouse gas emissions, corporate governance and best practices for engaging Indigenous peoples in the energy sector. Through targeted training, tools, upskilling programs and career resources, participants will learn how to apply leading sustainability practices, safely and efficiently. The project will also offer targeted wraparound supports to strengthen diversity and inclusion in Canada's energy industry.

Environmental Careers Organization Canada (ECO Canada) is receiving $17.6 million through the SWSP to help implement its Unlocking Canada's Green Potential: Diverse Talent to Accelerate Clean Economic Growth project. This innovative project will help develop national occupational standards for the environmental sector through leading labour market research. It will also deliver a series of online tools, training and leadership courses, micro-credentials, certification, mentorship opportunities, and wage subsidies to facilitate the upward mobility of workers across Canada. The project will offer wraparound supports to help participants overcome barriers to building their careers in the green economy.

Today's announcement is part of the larger national Green Economy Stream under the SWSP. With these additional projects, the total investment in SWSP green economy projects reaches $143.8 million, across nine organizations. Overall, these nine projects are expected to support over 24,000 Canadians and benefit approximately 2,100 employers across Canada. This announcement supports the Government's ongoing actions to grow Canada's economy, create good jobs and invest in Canada's green economy as announced in Budget 2023. It also aligns with Canada's recently introduced interim Sustainable Jobs Plan for 2023–2025 to guide efforts to support the move to a net-zero emissions economy.

Quotes

"The work to build a net-zero economy needs well-trained Canadian workers. This funding not only helps address the existing labour shortage but it also ensures equal opportunity for Indigenous peoples and underrepresented groups. We are delivering for Canadians and delivering for workers."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

"Canada's energy industry is undergoing significant change. It is transforming and diversifying at a pace never seen before, and the workforce is evolving with it. Building a Workforce for Canada's Energy Future, a project led by Careers in Energy, a division of Energy Safety Canada, will address targeted skills gaps and be the roadmap to identify and develop the skills and talent required to support a robust energy sector for decades to come."

– Murray Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer, Energy Safety Canada

"As Canada's environmental workforce continues to grow and evolve, it is extremely important to ensure that organizations and individuals have the right tools, training and mentorship opportunities needed to succeed. Companies need highly competent workers to help them grow and become competitive internationally. Individuals, whether entering or transitioning into the green workforce, need a clear pathway to meet and exceed employer expectations. This project funding will greatly benefit the Canadian economy by supporting sectoral workforce solutions that meet the unique needs of stakeholders."

– Kevin Nilsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, ECO Canada

Quick Facts

According to labour market data from December 2022 , an estimated 314,257 jobs were attributable to the environmental and clean technology products sector in 2021, up 6.5% from 2020 and accounting for 1.6% of all jobs in Canada in 2021. The utilities industry was the largest industry group in terms of employment, accounting for more than one fifth (65,656) of environmental and clean technology jobs in 2021.

, an estimated 314,257 jobs were attributable to the environmental and clean technology products sector in 2021, up 6.5% from 2020 and accounting for 1.6% of all jobs in in 2021. The utilities industry was the largest industry group in terms of employment, accounting for more than one fifth (65,656) of environmental and clean technology jobs in 2021. It is anticipated that about 1.1 million workers across all sectors will retire over the next three years. The Royal Bank of Canada estimates the net-zero transition could create up to 400,000 new jobs in Canada by the end of this decade alone.

estimates the net-zero transition could create up to 400,000 new jobs in by the end of this decade alone. Through a series of national climate plans since 2016—including the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, which is the first plan to be issued under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act—the Government of Canada has committed more than $120 billion to climate action and low-carbon economic development.

