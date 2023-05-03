New name reflects Association's expanded focus on both wireline and wireless telecommunications

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association announced today that it has changed its name to the Canadian Telecommunications Association. The new name reflects an expanded role for the organization, promoting the importance of both wireless and wireline telecommunications to Canada's economic growth and social development, and the crucial role of ongoing investments by facilities-based service providers in delivering world-class internet and mobile-wireless services to Canadians.

"Telecommunication services have become an essential part of the way we live, work and play," said Canadian Telecommunications Association President and CEO Rob Ghiz. "To meet the growing demand for internet and mobile wireless services, Canadian facilities-based service providers – the service providers that build and operate Canada's telecommunications networks – continue to make massive investments in building and enhancing network infrastructure in every region of Canada. These investments not only deliver world-class telecommunications services, they also help drive economic growth, enable innovation and create jobs across all industry sectors."

In addition to the new name, the Association has adopted a new brand identity, including a new logo that represents the continued growth and expanding coverage of wireless and wireline telecommunications services in Canada. The new brand represents the latest chapter in the association's nearly 50-year history. Founded in 1975 as the Canadian Radio Common Carriers Association, the Association's name and branding has evolved over the decades to reflect the changing nature of telecommunications in Canada.

"Canada's future depends on connectivity," Ghiz added, "Our members are committed to ensuring that Canadians continue to enjoy world-class telecommunications services that are the cornerstone of Canada's digital economy and an important contributor to the social fabric of our country. For this to happen, Canada must maintain a regulatory environment that incentivizes the high-level of private sector investment needed to connect all Canadians and build the next generation of connectivity infrastructure and services."

In addition to its expanded role, the Association will continue to administer existing association initiatives such as the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada, Canadian Common Short Codes, STAC and wirelessaccessibility.ca.

To view the Association's new brand identity and learn more about the rebranded Association, please visit our new website at www.canadatelecoms.ca or follow us on Twitter at @canadatelecoms.

Fast Facts about Canada's Telecommunications Sector

Contributed $74.9 billion to Canada's GDP and supported over 650,000 jobs in 2021 1

to GDP and supported over 650,000 jobs in 2021 Invested over $60 billion in capital expenditures and over $12 billion in spectrum in the last five years to expand and enhance telecommunications networks 2

in capital expenditures and over in spectrum in the last five years to expand and enhance telecommunications networks On a per subscriber basis, Canadian telecom providers' capital investments far exceed telecom investments in other G7 countries and Australia – Canada $168 per subscriber vs an average of $87 per subscriber in the other G7 countries and Australia (2021) 3

– per subscriber vs an average of per subscriber in the other G7 countries and (2021) Canada's mobile wireless networks provide the fastest average download speeds vs other G7 countries plus Australia 4

mobile wireless networks provide the fastest average download speeds vs other G7 countries plus Canada leads international peers such as the UK, France , Germany and Italy in percentage of households with access to 1 Gbps home internet speeds 5

leads international peers such as the UK, , and in percentage of households with access to 1 Gbps home internet speeds Mobile wireless price index has fallen -32.4% over the last four years, while the overall consumer price index has increased by 14.7%.6

About Canadian Telecommunications Association

The Canadian Telecommunications Association is dedicated to building a better future for Canadians through connectivity. Our members include service providers, equipment manufacturers, and other organizations in the telecommunications ecosystem, that invest in, build, maintain and operate Canada's world-class telecommunications networks. Through our advocacy initiatives, research, and events, we work to promote the importance of telecommunications to Canada's economic growth and social development and advocate for policies that foster investment, innovation, and positive outcomes for consumers. We also facilitate industry initiatives, such as the Mobile Giving Foundation Canada, Canadian Common Short Codes, STAC and wirelessaccessibility.ca

