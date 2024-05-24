Canadian Travel Trade Wowed By Taiwan's Adventure Travel Opportunities at Workshops in Toronto and Vancouver

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- This week, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) hosted the Taiwan Adventure Workshops in Toronto and Vancouver, showcasing Taiwan's rich cycling, hiking, and cultural adventures to Canadian travel professionals. Co-marketed with Baxter Media, Canada's largest provider of travel industry news and information, these workshops introduced Taiwan as one of the best destinations for adventurous Canadians.

Attendees of Taiwan Tourism Administration’s Workshop in Toronto

"Many Canadians cherish the great outdoors. With over 268 peaks exceeding 3,000 meters, nearly 8,000 kilometers of cycling routes around the island, and abundant water sports and activities, Taiwan is an ideal destination for adventure seekers." said Jin Juang, Director of Taiwan Tourism Administration's New York office, which manages the eastern Canada market.

Held at the renowned Taiwanese restaurant Du Hsiao Yueh, the first workshop gave Canadian travel trade both literal and figurative tastes of what to expect when sending their travellers to Taiwan. With presentations given by several foreigners who shared their experiences of adventurous travel within Taiwan, they were able to put a new spin on the cycling, hiking and cultural adventures that Canadians can have when they visit Taiwan.

At the workshops, attendees also engaged with tour operators and airlines through speed dating sessions to help build new partnerships that would empower them to create and sell more adventurous vacations to Taiwan.

Ready to embark on your own Taiwanese adventure? Visit eng.taiwan.net.tw for more information.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The eastern Canada market is managed by the New York branch of TTA, while the western Canada market is managed by the San Francisco Office of TTA. The new marketing slogan introduced in 2024 is "Waves of Wonder", while the official ambassador of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan.

