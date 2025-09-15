TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC) (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) and Tim Hortons® today announced a strategic loyalty partnership that brings together two of Canada's most iconic and beloved brands. Launching later in 2026, this collaboration will enable members to link their Triangle Rewards and Tims Rewards accounts to unlock new benefits.

Canadian Tire Corporation and Tim Hortons – Two of Canada’s Most Beloved Brands – Team Up in Strategic Loyalty Partnership (CNW Group/Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited)

Linked members will earn Canadian Tire Money (CTM) on eligible Tim Hortons purchases and enjoy exclusive offers through Triangle Rewards and Tims Rewards. Triangle Mastercard holders who link accounts will enjoy even richer opportunities to earn CTM when shopping at Tim Hortons locations.

"Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire are two of the country's most recognized and beloved brands and we're thrilled to join forces to bring even more value to Canadians," said Darryl Jenkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation. "Our strategic partnerships are all about building our Triangle ecosystem to reward Canadians for their everyday activities – from shopping for essentials to now picking up their morning coffee."

"We're excited to give Canadians even more value on their daily Tims Run through this partnership with Canadian Tire," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "We're proud of all the value we give Tims Rewards members as part of our loyalty program – including earning points on purchases, redeeming those points for their favourite Tims products, exclusive Members Only offers, and more. This partnership between our two iconic brands gives Canadians the ability to earn Canadian Tire Money on their order, alongside Tims Rewards points, and allows us to provide even more amazing everyday value."

This marks the fourth marquee Canadian brand to join the Triangle Rewards ecosystem, following Petro-Canada, RBC and WestJet, cementing Triangle Rewards as one of Canada's largest loyalty programs. With nearly 12 million Triangle Rewards members and millions of Canadians visiting Tim Hortons each day, the scale and reach of this partnership will ensure that more Canadians can earn and redeem rewards through the daily activities they already enjoy.

Triangle Rewards is a cornerstone of CTC's new True North strategy – delivering meaningful rewards, deeper customer relationships and insights, and personalized offers that drive customer loyalty and engagement. With the addition of Tim Hortons, the reach of Triangle Rewards continues to expand into more aspects of Canadians' everyday lives.

Millions of Canadians use Tims Rewards every week to earn points on their purchases at Tim Hortons. Tims Rewards members can redeem their points for their favourite beverages, baked goods, breakfasts, lunches or dinners at Tims. Tims Rewards also grants members access to contests and games including Roll Up To WIN™ and the Tims NHL® Hockey Challenge™, the ability to skip the line when ordering ahead on the app, and the Scan & Pay feature to earn points, redeem rewards, and pay for their order faster.

ABOUT CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces – employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players. CTC's banners, brand partners and credit card offerings are unified through its Triangle Rewards loyalty program – a linchpin of CTC's customer-driven strategy. With nearly 12 million members, Triangle integrates first-party data to deliver valuable rewards and personalized experiences across nearly 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets. CTC also operates a retail petroleum business and a Financial Services business and holds a majority interest in CT REIT, a TSX-listed Canadian real estate investment trust. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

