TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is excited to share that $13 million was raised through this year's 2025 Holiday Smile Cookie campaign for local charities, community groups and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"We are so grateful to Tims restaurant owners, team members and volunteers across the country for their dedication to making this year's Holiday Smile Cookie campaign a huge success," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons. "A huge thanks goes out to the countless Tims guests who purchased Holiday Smile Cookies for their generosity. With 100 per cent of proceeds from every cookie sold donated to local charities, community groups and Tims Camps, you've helped make a real difference in your community."

Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign first launched in 2023 and has now raised a total of $33.5 million for local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"The generosity of Canadians never ceases to amaze us. More than just a festive treat, every Holiday Smile Cookie purchased makes a meaningful impact in communities across the country. And for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, this means that we can continue to empower underserved youth to build bigger and brighter futures," said Caroline Barham, president of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and a Tim Hortons restaurant owner in Western Canada. "Thank you to everyone who made this week a success and for helping make the impossible possible."

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

