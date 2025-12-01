TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons has a new lineup of holiday gifts available that will help create bear-y special moments this festive season.

Available now at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada, this year's holiday merchandise collection features Horton the Bear to help to spread cheer in a variety of fun ways:

Tim Hortons® holiday merch available now at participating Tims® restaurants across Canada with an adorable “Beary Kind” theme (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Collectible favourites: For the Tims collector in your life, this year's collection includes a Horton the Bear-themed ornament, snow globe, and ceramic mug.





Festive drinkware: For on-the-go Tims fans, choose from a glossy shimmer stainless steel travel mug for hot beverages, or a dual wall plastic straw tumbler for iced and cold drinks. A bear-shaped Timbits ® tray designed to hold and share up to 50 Timbits is a must-have for holiday gatherings.





tray designed to hold and share up to 50 Timbits is a must-have for holiday gatherings. Stocking stuffers for all: Spread joy with a Beary Kind 500-piece holiday puzzle, cozy bear-themed socks, and a toy truck. Plus, the Apple Fritter candle is back! Select Tims restaurants will also have a fresh pine forest scented candle and Zamboni hockey card holder available for purchase.

"Shopping for a holiday gift during a Tims Run has become an annual tradition for so many of our guests. We're so pleased to offer such a joyful collection of holiday gift ideas to celebrate the season," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

Tims holiday apparel available on TimShop.ca

Don't forget to check out TimShop.ca for more Tims holiday apparel including a range of sweaters, festive pajamas for the family, and gift wrap.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

