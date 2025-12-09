TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is kicking off the festive season with a new customizable lunch or dinner Holiday Meal – it's the perfect way to enjoy some of the best of the holiday season at Tims® in one craveable, cozy combo.

Available now at participating Tims restaurants across Canada for $14.99 and until Dec. 30, guests can build their own custom Holiday Meal by choosing:

Their favourite Flatbread Pizza – Pepperoni, Bacon Everything, Chicken Parmesan, or Simply Cheese.





A choice of side – including the new Biscoff® Boston Cream or a four-pack of Crème Brulée Filled Timbits, or any Classic Donut, Classic Cookie, four-pack of Classic Timbits, Sea Salt Wedges, or Garlic Bread.





A small or medium hot or cold beverage – including the new Biscoff® Latte, Biscoff® Iced Capp or Brown Sugar Cream Coffee, seasonal favourites like Candy Cane Hot Chocolate or White Hot Chocolate, or other Tims classic drinks.





Plus, guests will receive one of three pairs of Tims-inspired socks! Each pair has a different cute design including a message hidden under the soles that reads "If You Can Read This" on one foot and either "Please Bring Me Timbits", "Please Bring Me Coffee" or "Please Bring Me Donuts" on the other foot.

"We recently launched our annual holiday menu and lineup of holiday merchandise and this new Holiday Meal is another way for us to share the spirit of the season with guests in a fun and delicious way," said Matthew Feaver, Head of Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"The Holiday Meal combo is the perfect way to try one of our new Biscoff® holiday menu items, or enjoy your classic Tims favourites, along with getting a pair of fun socks that are equally collectable and giftable!"

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

