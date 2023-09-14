TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB) continues its momentum to support the uptake of international sustainability standards in Canada, appointing three new members to expand its geographical representation and breadth of expertise, while continuing to foster its relationship with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

Now comprising of 12 members since becoming operational in June this year, the CSSB is meeting in Montreal today and tomorrow, taking the opportunity to also come together with members of the ISSB based in Montreal.

"We are excited to welcome three additional, proven leaders in sustainability to our board. Their knowledge and expertise will add immense value as the CSSB continues to scale up its operations and decision-making – driving the adoption of international sustainability disclosure standards in Canada," said Lorraine Moore, chair of the Accounting Standards Oversight Council, and co-chair of the CSSB Implementation Committee.

The new member appointments reflect the Implementation Committee's key priority of increasing representation from Quebec.

"For the newly formed CSSB, our priority has and continues to be bringing the right voices to the table, including prioritizing diversity in professional experience and geographical representation. By doing so, the board is well placed to work both nationally and internationally to ensure these standards' adoption in Canada aligns with our market needs," adds Kevin Nye, chair of the Auditing and Assurance Standards Oversight Council, and co-chair of the CSSB Implementation Committee.

Newest CSSB members

Catherine Isabelle , Senior Director, Sustainability and Climate Innovation, PSP Investments. Catherine is based in Quebec .

Daniel Charron, Vice-President of Social Engagement and Public Affairs, Fondaction. Daniel is based in Quebec.

Sandra Odendahl, Senior Vice President and Head, Sustainability, Diversity & Partnerships, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC). Sandra is based in Ontario.

See the CSSB's current member roster.

Next Steps

Continued connectivity with the international standard setter is an important role for the CSSB as it works to support the uptake of IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information and S2 Climate-related Disclosures in Canada. The CSSB's meeting today includes discussions around its strategy to support implementation of IFRS S1 and S2 in Canada.

"The partnerships and relationships being cultivated with organizations and people both here in Canada and internationally are critical to the CSSB's objective of ensuring sustainability standards work for our country," Charles-Antoine St-Jean, Chair, CSSB. "We are focused on ensuring meaningful engagement with those who are impacted and affected by the first international sustainability standards."

Read the CSSB's top FAQs to ensure you're up to date and informed on current topics.

Additional member appointments are expected this year, focusing on appointing members with climate change expertise from the user community.

Collaboration with Canada's regulatory bodies, which determine the mandatory application rules of standards for Canada's publicly accountable enterprises, will continue.

