TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB) acknowledges the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) update regarding their climate-related and diversity-related disclosure projects.

As Canada's independent sustainability disclosure standards setter, we remain focused on advancing the transparency, resilience, and long-term value of capital markets. Our Canadian Sustainability Disclosure Standards (CSDS 1 and CSDS 2), released in December 2024, provide a high-quality, internationally aligned framework for organizations seeking to disclose decision-useful sustainability and climate-related information to investors and other parties.

"These standards were developed to serve the Canadian public interest, ensuring investors and other parties receive the critical information necessary to assess climate and other sustainability-related risks and opportunities," said incoming CSSB Chair Wendy Berman. "We recognize that regulatory approaches may evolve in response to market conditions, but the demand for credible, comparable sustainability information continues to grow – both globally and at home."

The CSSB remains committed to supporting adoption of CSDS 1 and CSDS 2, helping Canadian entities stay globally competitive and respond to increasing expectations from capital providers, supply chain partners, and international regulators and ensuring fair allocation of capital in Canadian markets.

We will continue to work in close coordination with domestic and foreign standard setters, regulators, Indigenous Peoples, investors, and others across Canada to ensure our work supports the future of sustainability disclosure in a way that is practical, rigorous, and responsive to Canadian market needs.

