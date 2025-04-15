TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Berman as its permanent Chair, effective May 5, 2025.

Wendy brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in securities regulation, sustainable finance, litigation, and corporate governance. A former Vice-Chair of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and most recently a partner and head of the national Securities Litigation Group at McCarthy Tétrault LLP, she has long been a trusted voice in aligning financial markets with transparent, credible sustainability disclosures and in complex governance crises situations. She is a proven leader in navigating business and public interest matters and ensuring effective engagement with diverse parties.

Her appointment comes at a defining moment for the CSSB. With the release of Canadian Sustainability Disclosure Standards (CSDS) 1 and CSDS 2 in December 2024 and the recent close of consultation on the CSSB's 2025–2028 strategic plan, the Board now shifts focus to supporting adoption of its standards amid global uncertainty and strong market demand for credible, comparable sustainability data.

"It's an honour to take on this role at such a crucial time in the transition to a low carbon economy," she said. "I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and Canadians across the country to promote transparency, resilience, and long-term value in our capital markets through high-quality sustainability disclosures."

"Wendy brings both deep regulatory insight and a strategic vision for the future of sustainability reporting in Canada," said Richard Talbot, FCPA, FCA, CFA, Chair of the Reporting & Assurance Standards Oversight Council (RASOC). "Her leadership will help guide the CSSB through its next phase as the conversation turns from standard development to real-world implementation."

The CSSB would also like to express its sincere appreciation to Bruce Marchand, who served as interim Chair during the pivotal phase of the CSSB's work, helping to build relationships, launch the Board's first standards, and advance its national consultation efforts.

About the CSSB

The Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB) works to advance the adoption of sustainability disclosure standards in Canada. The CSSB develops Canadian Sustainability Disclosure Standards that align with the global baseline standards developed by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) – but with modifications to serve the Canadian public interest. The CSSB is also a member of the ISSB's Sustainability Standards Advisory Forum, which supports the second aspect of CSSB's mission; its contribution internationally.

