OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Statistics Advisory Council (CSAC) presented its fourth report (Canadian Statistics Advisory Council 2023 Annual Report - The Way Forward: Addressing Challenges Facing the National Statistical System (statcan.gc.ca) on the state of the country's statistical system to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

The report underscores how the national statistical system is essential for helping Canadians keep pace with a rapidly changing society. Modernizing statistical methods and technologies makes it possible to produce relevant statistical information, which is critical for enabling Canadians to make informed decisions, lead innovation and address the country's most pressing problems. Canadians need credible and trusted data, especially within the current context of misinformation and disinformation.

This year's report includes four recommendations:

Engage Canadians and policy makers in a modern national statistical system Invest in data science and analytical skill Develop innovative data flows Recognize the role of data stewardship

"In difficult times, data become even more crucial for understanding and tackling important issues. The cost of programs and decisions based on poor or incomplete data can be enormous. The country's data ecosystem and statistical programs are essential, core infrastructure that should not be nickel-and-dimed. Rather, there must be greater investment in developing a cohesive national data system that is critical to supporting economic recovery and ensuring Canada's prosperity and well-being," said Howard Ramos, CSAC chairperson.

Canada's national statistical system is built on mutual relations and the sharing of information and expertise. It must be a key component of public and private sector data strategies to support addressing the pressing problems the country faces today and in the years to come.

