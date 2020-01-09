Canadian securities regulators announce consultation on an access equals delivery model for public companies Français

Autorité des marchés financiers

Jan 09, 2020, 12:16 ET

MONTREAL, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published CSA Consultation Paper 51-405 Consideration of an Access Equals Delivery Model for Non-Investment Fund Reporting Issuers (the consultation paper), which solicits views on the appropriateness of introducing an "access equals delivery" model in the Canadian market. Under this model, delivery of a document would be effected by the issuer alerting investors that the document is publicly available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and the issuer's website.

"We recognize that electronic access to documents facilitates more efficient communication with investors, and reduces regulatory burden for issuers," said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers. "Through this consultation, we will evaluate options for enhancing electronic access to documents, without compromising investor protections."

The consultation paper provides an overview of current delivery requirements under securities legislation and describes the CSA's proposed access equals delivery model. Additionally, the paper discusses similar models that have been implemented in other jurisdictions. The CSA is seeking comment on, among other things, the scope and mechanics of access equals delivery, including the types of documents that could be covered by the model.

The consultation paper can be found on the websites of CSA members. Comments should be submitted in writing by March 9, 2020.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

Kristen Rose

Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-2336

Hilary McMeekin

Alberta Securities Commission         

403-592-8186


Brian Kladko

British Columbia Securities Commission

604-899-6713

Jason (Jay) Booth

Manitoba Securities Commission

204-945-1660


Shannon McMillan
Financial and Consumer Affairs
Authority of Saskatchewan
306-798-4160

Sylvain Théberge

Autorité des marchés financiers 

514-940-2176


Sara Wilson
Financial and Consumer Services
Commission, New Brunswick
506-658-3021

David Harrison
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
902-424-8586


Janice Callbeck
Office of the Superintendent of Securities,
Prince Edward Island           
902-368-6288

John O'Brien

Office of the Superintendent of Securities,
Newfoundland and Labrador           
709-729-4909


Rhonda Horte
Office of the Yukon Superintendent of
Securities       
867-667-5466

Tom Hall
Office of the Superintendent of Securities
Northwest Territories
867-873-7490



Jeff Mason     
Nunavut Securities Office
867-975-6587


SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

