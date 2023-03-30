Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef honoured with Ducks Unlimited Canada's first-ever Conservation Award of Distinction

OAK HAMMOCK MARSH, MB, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) is a global leader in sustainability. From farm to fork, this group continues to introduce new ideas, push boundaries and drive innovation to advance Canadian agriculture. As one of Ducks Unlimited Canada's (DUC) most trusted partners, the CRSB also goes above and beyond in its efforts to support habitat conservation. In recognition of the CRSB's many contributions to land stewardship, it was named the deserving recipient of DUC's first-ever Conservation Award of Distinction.

Left to right: Fawn Jackson, DUC; Kristine Tapley, DUC; Ryan Beierbach, CRSB; Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food; Paul Thoroughgood, DUC; Nathan Phinney, CCA; Monica Hadarits, CRSB. (CNW Group/DUCKS UNLIMITED CANADA)

The Conservation Award of Distinction celebrates outstanding leadership and supporting conservation actions that have resulted in significant, positive environmental impacts across the country. DUC presented the award to the CRSB at the Canadian Cattle Association's annual general meeting in Ottawa last week.

"Canadian beef producers form one of the largest groups of conservationists on the landscape," says Kristine Tapley, DUC's national lead for sustainable agriculture. "Because of the actions of these land stewards, we are protecting grasslands, storing carbon, filtering our water and enhancing biodiversity in some of the most important areas of the country. We are proud to honour them and the extraordinary work of the CRSB through this award."

The CRSB and its members are focused on producing beef sustainably while also conserving our land, water and air for future generations of Canadians.

"The CRSB is very humbled to receive this award," says Ryan Beierbach, chair of the CRSB. "The work of our multi-stakeholder organization is committed to continuous improvement from a variety of perspectives, and conservation is a large part of that. The CRSB is fortunate to work with great partners like DUC that recognize the efforts of Canadian beef producers who are showing their commitment through certification to the CRSB Sustainable Beef Production Standard, and the incredible work being done across the country."

DUC was at the table when the CRSB was formed in 2014 and has witnessed its commitment to continuous improvement and the dedication to sustainability exhibited by its members from the very start. By developing and implementing a Certified Sustainable Beef Framework and supporting the development of outcome-based standards for beef, the CRSB is helping to provide recognition for farmers and ranchers who are doing the right thing. These platforms are supporting, encouraging and challenging the agricultural sector to take stewardship practices to the next level. DUC acknowledges this visionary leadership as the compelling reason for presenting the CRSB with the award.

Through the Conservation Award of Distinction, DUC will annually recognize deserving recipients who show leadership in conservation in Canada. An organization known for being collaborative and partnership-driven, DUC is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.

"Our strength comes from working with everyone who cares about the landscape to help deliver our mission. We look forward to making more important progress alongside great partners like the CRSB," says Tapley.

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit ducks.ca

The Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) advances, measures and communicates sustainability in the Canadian beef value chain in collaboration with its multi-stakeholder membership. It drives continuous improvement through sustainability performance measurement and goals, a voluntary 3rd party sustainability certification program, and projects and initiatives aligned with strategic goals. Learn more at crsb.ca .

