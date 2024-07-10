Most Canadian provinces, and all Canadian territories now include PREVNAR 20 in publicly funded immunization programs for adults

Pneumococcal pneumonia and invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) are serious disease that threatens the health of Canadian older adultsi

KIRKLAND, QC, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada ULC applauds the Canadian provinces and territories that have added PREVNAR 20 (pneumococcal 20-valent conjugate vaccine) to their publicly funded immunization programs for adults, now in effect. PREVNAR 20 is approved by Health Canada for the prevention of pneumonia and invasive pneumococcal disease (including sepsis, meningitis, bacteremic pneumonia, pleural empyema and bacteremia) caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F in adults 18 years of age and older.ii

The decision to include PREVNAR 20 as part of immunization programs free of charge to eligible patients comes after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) issued a strong recommendation in February 2023 for the vaccine to be offered to pneumococcal vaccine naïve adults or adults whose vaccination status is unknown and who are 65 years of age and older, 50 to 64 years of age living with risk factors placing them at higher risk of pneumococcal disease, or 18 to 49 years of age living with immunocompromising conditions.iii Those who fall under these groups are encouraged to check their province's publicly-funded immunization schedules for eligibility criteria specifics.

"CanAge praises these provinces and territories for adding PREVNAR 20 to their public coverage and helping to protect older adults and Canadians with underlying medical conditions such as asthma and diabetes from the threat of pneumococcal pneumonia and IPD," said Laura Tamblyn Watts, CEO of CanAge, Canada's national seniors' advocacy organization. "This is a positive step toward helping to meet Canada's vaccination coverage targets, namely the goal of 80% of adults 65 and over receiving a pneumococcal vaccine by 2025. We need to ensure that all NACI-recommended vaccines are covered across the country, so that no senior is left behind."

Canadians over the age of 65 are at over six times greater risk for pneumococcal pneumonia versus healthy adults aged 18–64.iv Additionally, health factors including chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, chronic heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can place individuals at higher risk of pneumococcal pneumoniav.

"We're pleased to see the expansion of access to PREVNAR 20 across most Canadian provinces and all Canadian territories," said Andréa Mueller, Primary Care Portfolio Lead at Pfizer Canada. "For those who need it the most, receiving the vaccine is now one step easier. Pfizer Canada is committed to supporting public health efforts to ensure people across Canada have access to vaccines to help protect them against invasive pneumococcal disease."

Infections from Streptococcus pneumoniae, such as pneumococcal pneumonia and IPD, pose a substantial health risk to Canadian adults. Each year, approximately 3,000 cases of IPD are reported in Canada with the very young and older adults among the most affected demographics.vi,vii

"Pneumococcal pneumonia is a common and potentially serious disease, particularly in those aged 65 and older, and represents a significant burden to not only patients and their loved ones, but also on the Canadian healthcare system," said Dr. Angel Chu, an infectious diseases physician at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. "As a physician, I am excited to see that PREVNAR 20 is now publicly reimbursed in most Canadian provinces and all Canadian territories as vaccines are the best way to protect against infections and diseases."

"This was a thoughtful decision by our provinces and territories. Vaccines are an effective way to help prevent illness and avoid burdening our health care system, and increasing access to them promotes health equity in Canada," added Tamblyn Watts.

About PREVNAR 20 in Canada

PREVNAR 20 is the first approved conjugate vaccine that helps protect Canadian adults ages 18 and over against 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia cases.

PREVNAR 20 may not prevent disease caused by S. pneumoniae serotypes that are not contained in the vaccine.

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

