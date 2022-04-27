Canadian precious metals producer Yamana Gold Inc. makes meaningful investment in breakthrough cancer research with $4 million gift to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The gift will support high-risk, high-reward cancer research projects at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and provide training opportunities for emerging scientists through post-doctoral research fellowships

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is thrilled to announce it has received a generous $4 million gift from Canadian precious metals producer Yamana Gold Inc. to accelerate the pace of cancer discovery and train emerging cancer scientists at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's largest hubs for cancer research, knowledge and talent.

The gift, which will be contributed over a period of several years, will establish the Yamana Gold Research Acceleration Fund to support high-risk, high-reward research projects with the potential to redefine cancer care, as well as provide training opportunities for emerging scientists from around the world through post-doctoral research fellowships.

"With the world facing an unprecedented surge in cancer rates, driven by an aging population and delays in cancer screening and diagnoses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this level of corporate investment and partnership is needed more than ever," says Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "The Foundation is grateful for Yamana Gold's meaningful investment and partnership, which will create countless stories of hope for cancer patients and their loved ones, close to home, across Canada and around the world."

The Yamana Gold Discovery to Impact Grant is part of a new program that provides seed funding to Princess Margaret scientists for innovative cancer research projects. The grant will be awarded annually, through a rigorous competitive process, to projects with the greatest potential to improve patient outcomes.

"The Princess Margaret is uniquely equipped to conduct the full spectrum of discovery, translational, and clinical cancer research as well as provide engaging mentorship opportunities," says Dr. Aaron Schimmer, Director of the Research Institute at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Senior Scientist and Staff Physician. "We're grateful for Yamana Gold's gift as it will empower thought-leaders with the opportunity to execute novel discovery research and gain knowledge that will shift the paradigm in cancer biology and redefine the future of cancer care."

The Princess Margaret and Yamana Gold are pleased to announce Dr. Rama Khokha and Dr. Thomas Kislinger, Senior Scientists at The Princess Margaret, and Dr. Hal Berman, Clinician Investigator at The Princess Margaret, as the recipients of the inaugural Yamana Gold Discovery to Impact Grant. The grant will support their exciting research that explores the potential to prevent breast cancer in high-risk patients by targeting fatty acid metabolism.

Another portion of the gift will enable the recruitment of bright young scientists to The Princess Margaret through the establishment of two Yamana Gold Cancer Research Fellowships. Attracting passionate post-doctoral fellows from around the world, the fellowships will provide these scientists with the opportunity to take part in training and acquire new knowledge through mentorship by world-renowned cancer scientists.

Yamana Gold's philanthropic support demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the health of communities and the advancement of excellence in cancer research, education and care, led by Founder and Executive Chairman, Peter Marrone, and Yamana Gold's senior leadership, including President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Racine.

"Whether it's a personal diagnosis or connection to someone facing cancer, we've all been touched by the disease. As longstanding supporters of The Foundation, we've witnessed the tremendous progress The Princess Margaret has made against cancer, which gives hope to patients and their loved ones," says Marrone. "The scientists at The Princess Margaret, like Drs. Schimmer and Khokha, are the heroes here. We're proud to help enable their work with our most recent gift, which could help lead to the next big breakthrough, and provide mentorship opportunities for scientists from around the world at Canada's largest comprehensive cancer centre."

This new investment builds on Yamana Gold's long history of supporting The Princess Margaret. This includes funding research through the Gold Industry Fund in 2014 and supporting the Cancer Centre's Space Transformation Campaign by naming the Yamana Gold Accessibility Entrance. Most recently, the company signed on as Gold Helmet Sponsor for one of The Foundation's signature events, the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer.

About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca

About Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre has achieved an international reputation as a global leader conquering cancer and delivering personalized cancer medicine. The Princess Margaret, one of the top five cancer research centres in the world, is a member of University Health Network (UHN), which also includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and the Michener Institute for Education. UHN is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto. www.theprincessmargaret.ca

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

