Canadian Polytechnic Leaders Select D2L Brightspace

Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and Niagara College Canada select Brightspace for its intuitive, highly accessible and customizable features

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, is helping Canadian polytechnic leaders, specializing in skilled trades, business, engineering, technology, applied science, and natural sciences, reach more learners and enhance the student experience through its highly accessible and seamless learning innovation platform.

In July 2023, the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) selected D2L Brightspace as its new learning management system. This strategic decision sets the stage for elevated student success, benefiting over 34,000 global learners. As one of Canada's leading polytechnic institutes, NAIT is committed to the success of its students, delivering education in science, technology and the environment; business; health and skilled trades. It's known for providing an experiential and research-based approach with a technological focus.

Brightspace's intuitive user interface, feature-rich system and highly accessible design are among many of the reasons NAIT selected Brightspace as their new learning management system. As a member of the National Federation of the Blind (NFB) and the Strategic Non-Vision Access Partnership, D2L's commitment to accessibility was a differentiator for NAIT. Brightspace will support NAIT in their goals to increase student enrollment and retention, increase accessibility and create a greater sense of community within classrooms, both in-person and online.

"NAIT is committed to the success of its learners, staff and communities, and this strategic move empowers us to elevate student outcomes, foster community engagement, and lead the way in accessible and technology-driven education," said Peter Leclaire, Vice President, Academic at NAIT. "We have a rich history with D2L. As the first polytechnic institution to join D2L Wave in 2021, we're excited to further our ties with an education technology leader like Brightspace."

Additionally, in July 2023 Niagara College Canada selected D2L Brightspace as its learning management system of choice. Serving more than 12,000 students from over 95 countries, Brightspace will help provide Niagara College Canada, a leader in applied and experiential learning, with a high-quality and scalable learning experience geared to support future growth.

A leading global college, Niagara College Canada selected D2L Brightspace to help promote future growth and support the teaching and learning needs of students and faculty. Brightspace's simple and intuitive interface, consistent design and customizable tools are among the many differentiating features that stood out.

"D2L is proud to support Canadian institutions leading the charge in innovation and technology – it's institutions like these that are shaping the future of Canada by building leaders with skills to help Canada thrive in the years to come," said Lee Poteck, Senior Vice President of Sales & Customer Success at D2L. "We're thrilled to partner with NAIT and Niagara College Canada as we support their students' and instructors' needs through innovative and accessible learning experiences."

Learn more about D2L and how its digital learning experts have designed and supported one of the most motivational, engaging and inspiring learning experiences for polytechnic institutions.

