Canadian Paralympic Committee welcomes Climbing Escalade Canada as an official member

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) is excited to announce the addition of Climbing Escalade Canada (CEC) as an official member, following the approval by CPC members at the September 2024 Annual General Meeting. This marks a significant moment in the recognition and development of Para climbing within the Canadian sporting community.

As part of its broader mission to advance inclusion and build the best prepared teams for international competition, CPC is proud to partner with CEC to strengthen the pathway for Canadian Para climbers as they prepare for major competitions, including the historic debut of Para climbing at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

"We are thrilled to welcome Climbing Escalade Canada to our community at such a pivotal moment for the sport," said Marc-André Fabien, President of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. "With Para climbing making its debut at the LA28 Paralympic Games, this partnership not only opens new doors for Canadian Para athletes but also strengthens our collective efforts to create a more inclusive and innovative sporting environment. Together, we are shaping a future where athletes can excel on both national and international stages, while elevating the entire Paralympic movement in Canada and beyond."

CEC's membership underscores both organizations' shared commitment to fostering accessibility in sport and expanding opportunities for Canadian Para athletes to reach their full potential. The new partnership will help advance CPC's goal of making Paralympic sport a model of inclusion and excellence, where all athletes are valued for their capabilities.

"We are honoured to join the Canadian Paralympic Committee and be a part of this incredible community of sports organizations dedicated to empowering athletes with disabilities," said Christiane Marceau, Executive Director of Climbing Escalade Canada. "This membership will provide Para climbers with the recognition and resources they deserve to reach new heights in their athletic journeys."

Looking ahead, CEC will host its first-ever Para climbing National Championships on February 8-9, 2025 at the Complexe Promutuel de Victoriaville, in partnership with Access Grimpe. This event will play a key role in the National Team Selection process for 2025, showcasing the talent and dedication of Canadian Para climbers as they prepare to take on the world stage.

The CPC is committed to working closely with CEC and its other member organizations to continue breaking down barriers, building pathways for Para athletes, and fostering a dynamic and inclusive Paralympic sport system in Canada.

