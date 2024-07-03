This momentous occasion will also serve as the kick-off to the Paralympic Foundation of Canada's largest-ever fundraising initiative

OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) is excited to announce the launch of "IGNITE the Lights Across Canada", a nationwide celebration marking 50 days to the Paralympic Games in Paris. On July 9, 2024, for the first time ever, more than 50 iconic landmarks and buildings across the country will be illuminated in vibrant colours to honour the Canadian Paralympic Team.

Event Details:

Date : July 9, 2024

: Time : Illuminations will occur at or after sunset, with certain landmarks lighting up at specific times

: Illuminations will occur at or after sunset, with certain landmarks lighting up at specific times Landmarks : CN Tower, Niagara Falls , Calgary Tower, BC Place, La Grande Roue de Montreal , and many more. A complete list is available on the CPC website at Paralympic.ca/ignitecanada.

: CN Tower, , Calgary Tower, BC Place, La Grande Roue de , and many more. A complete list is available on the CPC website at Paralympic.ca/ignitecanada. The illuminations will occur in one or more of the following colours, depending on each landmark: red (national pride), violet (colour commonly associated with disability and inclusivity), and/or gold (denotes strength and our ambitions)

The CPC invites all Canadians to celebrate how greatness moves us in Paralympic sport with family and friends by taking photos of their local illuminations and sharing them on social media with the hashtags #IGNITEtheLight and #CanadianParalympicTeam. By participating, Canadians can demonstrate their excitement for what's expected to be one of the greatest Paralympic Games ever and to show their support for the athletes who will represent the nation on the world stage.

"We are thrilled to kick off the 50-day countdown to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games by illuminating iconic landmarks across Canada," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "This visual display of support is a powerful reminder of the unity and pride that defines our nation as well as showcases how we as Canadians truly value inclusion in sport. In the coming weeks, we look forward to revealing more new ways Canadians can get involved and support the nation's Para athletes in what is going to be a historic Paralympic Games this summer."

"As a Paralympian, seeing the country rally behind us with such a vibrant display of support is incredibly motivating, and makes me even more proud to represent Canada," said Brianna Hennessy, set to compete in her second Paralympic Games this summer in Para canoe. "I can't wait for everyone to find out some of the other unique ways they can be a part of the journey to Paris with us this summer. We are ready to shine brighter than ever!"

"The illumination of landmarks from coast to coast to coast sends a powerful message of how Canadians are getting behind our Paralympic athletes in ways we've never seen before," said Josh Vander Vies and Karolina Wisniewska, co-chefs de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Every light represents the support of each Canadian and fuels our determination to foster inclusion and achieve greatness on the world stage. We are honoured to lead such a dedicated and talented team to Paris 2024."

In addition to celebrating 50 days to the Paralympic Games, the Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC), CPC's philanthropic partner, will be launching its largest fundraiser ever on the same day to support Canadian Para athletes. Stay tuned for more details about this exciting initiative and how you can IGNITE transformational change for the next generation of athletes through sport.

Mark your calendars for July 9 and join CPC in illuminating the nation in support of the Canadian Paralympic Team. Together, we can make a significant impact and celebrate the spirit of Paralympic sport.

For more information, visit Paralympic.ca/ignitecanada.

