OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) has officially opened its Call for Nominations for the 2025 Board of Directors. This is an exciting opportunity for passionate, qualified individuals to join the leadership team of an organization at the forefront of advancing Paralympic sport in Canada, while helping to promote inclusion, accessibility, and excellence.

The CPC is seeking to fill the following volunteer positions:

President (1 position, 4-year term)

Board of Directors (up to 11 positions, 2- and 4-year terms)

For the 2025 elections, half of the Board positions will be elected for 2-year terms, and the other half for 4-year terms, ensuring a staggered election process going forward. The Nominations Committee will make a final determination based on a variety of considerations.

"We are committed to building a strong, diverse, and inclusive Board that reflects the richness of Canadian society and the sport community," said Ellen Waxman, Chair of the Nominations Committee. "We encourage individuals who are passionate about the Paralympic movement and who bring a wide range of skills and experiences to apply."

As outlined in the CPC's 2023-2033 Strategic Plan, the Board of Directors will play a key role in guiding the organization to deliver best-prepared teams for Games excellence, while using the platform of sport to promote disability inclusion. The CPC Board focuses on strategic leadership, shaping the future of Paralympic sport in Canada, and fostering opportunities that reflect the values of collaboration, belonging, and excellence.

To be considered, individuals must submit a completed Nominations Package, which is available for download at https://paralympic.ca/nominations-package/. The nomination deadline is December 6, 2024 by 11:59 PM EST.

