New plan focuses on inclusivity and excellence in sport

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) today unveiled its ambitious 10-year strategic plan, outlining a vision that intertwines the advancement of Paralympic sport with the pursuit of a more inclusive Canada.

The bold decade-long strategy, which will take CPC through 2033, is the culmination of many months of research, discussion, collaboration, and refinement with many of CPC's members and partners within the sport community.

"We embark on this journey with a clear and compelling roadmap," said Marc-André Fabien, CPC President. "Our focus is twofold: championing the world of Paralympic sport and harnessing its transformative power to deepen community connections, celebrate diversity, and foster inclusivity throughout Canada."

The strategy focuses on two key areas – providing Canadian athletes, coaches, and staff with the best preparation and optimal, healthy environments for Paralympic Games excellence, and showcasing the power of Paralympic sport to impact a more inclusive and accessible society.

Its key pillars encompass:

Journey through Legacy : Embracing Canada's rich Paralympic heritage as a foundational beacon for inclusivity in Canada .

: Embracing Canada's rich Paralympic heritage as a foundational beacon for inclusivity in . Championing Canadian Paralympic Athletes : Establishing a robust ecosystem where athletes, fueled by unwavering support, rise to their full potential.

: Establishing a robust ecosystem where athletes, fueled by unwavering support, rise to their full potential. Beyond Sport – A Cultural Shift : Utilizing the powerful platform of sport to challenge and reshape societal perceptions about disability.

: Utilizing the powerful platform of sport to challenge and reshape societal perceptions about disability. Collaborative Spirit & Global Leadership : Committing to elevate the global Paralympic Movement through unity, innovation, and leadership.

: Committing to elevate the global Paralympic Movement through unity, innovation, and leadership. Values at Heart: Upholding core values such as collaboration, belonging, accountability, joy, and excellence.

"Our strategy lays the groundwork for transformational changes and amplifies the profound impact of sport on society," said Karen O'Neill, CPC CEO. "We have a very clear guidepost with the intersection of sport and societal changes for people with a disability. Through emphasizing inclusion, resilience, and the undeniable spirit of competition, we're positioned to change the narrative and to be relentless, bold, vibrant, and unified in our mission to change the game."

In unveiling this visionary plan, CPC extends an invitation to stakeholders at all levels to engage actively, highlighting the principles of connection, collaboration, and belonging.

The complete report detailing the 10-year strategy can be found HERE.

