OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - As the countdown to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games hits the 50-day mark, the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), through its philanthropic partner, the Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC), is thrilled to unveil the IGNITE the Light virtual seats fundraising initiative. This groundbreaking initiative calls on Canadians from coast to coast to coast to show their support for the nation's Paralympic athletes by purchasing virtual seats, filling a virtual stadium filled with national pride and encouragement.

IGNITE the Light aims to raise $1 million by selling 40,000 virtual seats at $25 each. (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

IGNITE the Light aims to raise $1 million by selling 40,000 virtual seats at $25 each, running from July 9 to September 8, 2024. The campaign will see Canadian donors receive a unique and personalized virtual seat in the form of a customized graphic to share across their social media platforms.

"We are proud to launch this first ever IGNITE the Light virtual seats fundraiser, an initiative that allows every Canadian to be a part of the Paralympic Movement," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "For years, Canadians have told us how much they are behind the Canadian Paralympic Team. This is their chance to showcase that support to ensure our athletes have the essential resources they need for years to come to achieve their dreams and to showcase the power of inclusivity in sport."

The IGNITE the Light initiative is about more than just raising funds for the Canadian Paralympic Team; it's about igniting life-changing opportunities, belief, and inclusion for Canadians with disabilities through sport. By purchasing a virtual seat, supporters contribute to a future where Canadians with a disability can experience the transformative power of sport. This initiative will help Canadians overcome the expense of adaptive sport equipment, will help them gain access to Paralympic sport programs and coaches, and benefit from specialized training and competition opportunities.

"The funds raised will make a significant impact, not only in removing barriers and changing the lives of our athletes but also in promoting a more inclusive society," said Dean Brokop, Executive Director of the Paralympic Foundation of Canada. "By igniting opportunity, we ensure that Canadians with a disability get the support they need to experience the power of sport. By igniting belief, we create champions who are shining examples of how greatness moves us. And by igniting inclusion, Canadians can help build healthier communities where they live and where every person feels they belong. We are grateful for the incredible support from Canadians and look forward to seeing the virtual stadium sold out."

Canadians are invited to be part of this historic initiative by purchasing virtual seats here, sharing their participation on social media, and encouraging friends and family to join in. Together, Canadians can illuminate the virtual stadium with the collective energy and pride of the nation.

"Having support from all of Canada is incredibly impactful," said Tess Routliffe, Canadian Para swimmer headed to her second Paralympic Games in Paris. "We always feel the backing of our family and friends, but to see the entire nation rallying behind us and celebrating inclusion in such an innovative way is truly epic. It's amazing to visually experience the widespread encouragement and support through the IGNITE the Light campaign."

To further celebrate this momentous occasion, Canadians are also invited to join the IGNITE the Lights Across Canada celebration happening this evening. More than 50 iconic landmarks and buildings across the country, including the CN Tower, Niagara Falls, Calgary Tower, BC Place, and La Grande Roue de Montreal, will be illuminated in vibrant colours to honour the Canadian Paralympic Team. Take photos of your local illuminations and share them on social media with the hashtag #IGNITEtheLight to show your support and excitement for the upcoming Games.

For more information and updates, visit Paralympic.ca/ignite.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee:

The Canadian Paralympic Committee is a non-profit, private organization in partnership with 27 member sport organizations, dedicated to the power and impact of Paralympic sport. Holding a vision of an inclusive world realized through Paralympic sport, its mission is to deliver the best-prepared teams for Games excellence while modeling and promoting disability inclusion and accessibility. Championing the stories and successes of high-performance athletes with disabilities, the Canadian Paralympic Committee inspires Canadians to embrace inclusivity and actively engage in sports. For more insights, visit Paralympic.ca.

